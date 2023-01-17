Global elites will be doing more than discussing climate change and the Great Reset at this year’s World Economic Forum. Pervy elites fully booking escort services at WEF Switzerland media outlets are reporting that escort services are fully booked for the week.
“Erotic entertainment” provider Aargau told the daily newspaper 20 Minuten that diplomats and businesses have hired their escorts for “themselves and their employees” to party in Davos hotels.
“For example, our women have already been brought to Davos by diplomats and company bosses. Some also book escorts for themselves and their employees to party in the hotel suite,” said the studio’s managing director.
Escorts are being hired for dinners and “subsequent sexual services.” Hired escorts describe the clientele as more demanding and having higher standards.
“The customers are more demanding than our normal clientele. Above all, women with a model figure and top appearance are in demand,” the manager said.
Some escorts are even being booked for a full three-day workload.The head of Xenia’s “sex work department,” Christa Ammann told the Swiss outlet that her escorts offer a special wider range of services for elites at events like the WEF summit.“The WEF belongs in the category of such events,” said Ammann.Erotic services […]
