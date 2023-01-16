The so-called “deep state” massively overplayed its hand with covid. Much of the globalist playbook has unraveled as a result, with 2023 quickly shaping up to be the year of the “conspiracy theory” being proven as conspiracy fact.

In the years since this psychological operation and test run for global tyranny was first launched, millions have awakened to the fact that we are all being lied to – and have been getting lied to for many decades. Now, the house of cards that held up the charade is starting to fall.

The following 10 “conspiracy theories” will likely be proven true as conspiracy facts in 2023:

1) The January 6 “insurrection” was staged by the FBI, the DoJ, and other intelligence agencies

We will likely never know the full story as many so-called “Republicans” are in on it, too, but there is growing evidence to suggest that the Capitol melee from early 2021 – as well as many other false flag events in recent years – was anything but organic or grassroots.

2) Covid “vaccines” are a death sentence

It is already becoming undeniable, even to the most diehard vaccine zealots, that covid shots are deadly. No matter how the deep state tries to spin it, the shots are responsible for a massive uptick in “sudden deaths” that have no other possible cause besides these experimental “medicines.”

3) Communist China controls the U.S. government

The Biden regime, along with other political dinosaur dynasties like Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, are on the dole, and thus heavily controlled, by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The CCP is also in charge of large finance operations like BlackRock.

4) David DePape has a much darker relationship with Paul Pelosi than we are all being told

Try as they might to shroud the truth, the establishment cannot contain what will be revealed about David DePape’s relationship with Nancy’s husband – there is much more to this story than meets the eye.

5) We will soon know what Trump’s Mar-a-Lago files really contain

The establishment is trying really hard to keep it under wraps, but the truth about the Mar-a-Lago raid will come to light. Chances are the FBI is behind it all, and that the goal was to prevent Donald Trump from exposing the Russia-hoax documents.

(Related: “Youth transplants” are another conspiracy-theory-turned-fact that was blown wide open in the past year.)

6) The Democrats will replace Joe Biden

Biden’s days in the White House are numbered. Chances are he will be replaced by a Democrat superstar like Michelle Obama.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

7) Ukraine is a hotbed of bioweapons development for the deep state

The Ukrainian biolaboratories are real, and we will soon learn why billions of American tax dollars continue to flow straight into Volodymyr Zelensky’s coffers.

8) The Left wants to normalize and mainstream pedophilia

All the LGBT propaganda, including drag queen story hour and the sexualization of children, is about normalizing and mainstreaming pedophilia, which is the next phase of the Left’s perversion agenda.

9) The World Economic Forum wants to turn humans into transhuman Matrix-style robots

Globalist bodies are working hard via artificial intelligence (AI), “vaccines,” and other tools to transform humanity into “glorified Matrix-style batteries” that function within a fake reality known as the metaverse. Transgenderism is the warm-up for turning all living humans into trans-humans.

10) Your smartphone is a spy device for tracking your every move

These things are not intended for convenience: they are tools of oppression and totalitarianism that are designed to allow entities like the FBI and CIA to manipulate you and track your every move.

The latest news about what comes next can be found at Collapse.news.

Sources for this article include:

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker