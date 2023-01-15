AP Photo/Susan Walsh The discovery of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center on Monday set off a bomb in the political arena. Joe Biden, who had recently chastised Donald Trump’s handling of classified information, stating that he couldn’t understand how anyone could “be that irresponsible,” now suddenly had his own scandal to worry about.

Things only deteriorated from there. After initially framing the incident as a one-off resulting from hurried packing after Biden’s vice presidency, more documents were “found” in the president’s garage at his Delaware residence. Then, weeks later, yet another document was found in an adjacent room.

In reality, almost all of this had already taken place by the time the public was informed, with the second batch of documents being secretly reported to the DOJ on December 20th, 2022. The White House obviously wanted to give the opposite impression, though, choosing to brag about its supposed transparency in the matter, and on Thursday, Karine Jean-Pierre triumphantly announced that the search had been completed.

For a moment, the left breathed a sigh of relief. Perhaps it was all over? Surely, Biden could blame the illegal possession of all those classified documents on careless staffers who “accidentally” swept up SCI […]