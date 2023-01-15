It’s funny that the United States won the Miss Universe pageant. This will bring more attention to what can only be described as an absolute clown world display of transgender supremacy. You see, the new owner of the pageant is Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, a biological male.

This is why it’s comical that he said, “It has been 70 years that the Miss Universe Organization is run by men. Now, the time is up. It is the moment for women to take the lead.”

He sort of looks like a woman, at least from a distance. But watch this video and absorb the absolute lunacy of the post-truth society we find ourselves engulfed by:

Miss Universe’s new owner: “From now on, it’s gonna be ran by women” The new owner is a biological male pic.twitter.com/oBmHtV5oY8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 15, 2023

I’ve got nothing.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker