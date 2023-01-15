The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has admitted connivance with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and National Security Agency (NSA) to probe the private lives of Americans without a warrant in its updated rulebook, the first version made public since ex-President Barack Obama’s regime.

Revised in 2021 under President Joe Biden’s administration, the 906-page rule book authored during the Trump administration included a decade-old leak showcasing the FBI’s collusion with the CIA and NSA on probes that involved surveillance without court orders against people not accused of any crimes.

The acronyms CIA and NSA are unredacted in section 20.2 of the rewritten rulebook, while the full details of the section remain hidden from public view. Meanwhile, a leaked 2011 copy of the document – without redactions – obtained by news website the Intercept showed that section 20.2 covers name trace requests, which involve formal FBI requests for other agencies to conduct searches of their records regarding subjects of interest.

The FBI assessments are investigations of people and groups that do not require accusations of wrongdoing and need only an “authorized purpose” and a clear objective, according to the 2021 rule book. The investigations are intended to prevent federal crimes, protect against threats to national security or collect foreign intelligence.

“The bureau is continuing to hide the fact that (1) they can and clearly do use informants to penetrate domestic civil society organizations where those informants may, either on their own or at FBI direction, attempt to influence the organization’s actions,” Cato Institute senior fellow Patrick Eddington said in an email. “And (2) they employ searches of CIA and NSA data streams on U.S. persons or civil society organizations absent a criminal predicate via assessments.”

In response, the CIA told the Times that the agency recognizes and takes very seriously its obligation to respect the privacy and civil liberties of Americans in the conduct of their vital national security mission.

According to Ryan Lovelace, a political reporter for the Washington Times, the bureau’s partnership with the intel agencies focused on foreign threats is expected to get intense scrutiny from the new Republican-run Congress.

“The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and House Judiciary Committee are digging into how intelligence agencies target Americans. Plans include a new panel to examine the weaponization of the federal government against U.S. citizens,” Lovelace commented.

Congress creates new committee to look into FBI’s abuse of power

The Republicans took full control of the House by having the majority elected representatives at 222-213. As promised during the midterm campaigns, GOP will launch probes on several issues under the Biden regime, including the lifting of Title 42, the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) origins and Big Tech censorship.

The 118th U.S. Congress, which recently convened on January 3, has created a new House committee named the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that will probe the FBI’s effort to censor and ban conservative Twitter users.

The said committee will be housed under the Judiciary Committee and will target ongoing investigations into Trump – including FBI probes of the former president’s involvement on Jan. 6 and his handling of classified documents after his time in office.

The panel has been billed as a “Church-style” probe, in reference to a 1970s Senate select committee under former Sen. Frank Church (D-Idaho) that looked at intelligence agency abuses. Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) will head the panel composed of 13 lawmakers. (Related: 1970s-era Senate report details dark history of corrupt FBI, CIA propaganda and political interference.)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted that the committee “will bring accountability” to the federal government. “America’s greatness is defined by the freedoms enshrined by our founders. When government colludes with private companies to infringe on those rights, it MUST answer for that abuse,” McCarthy said.

