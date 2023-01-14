Editor’s Commentary: The normalization of young and healthy high school, college, and professional athletes is underway. We’re witnessing a pair of contradictory shifts. On one hand, more people are waking up to the reality that the jabs might not be as safe and effective as the powers-that-be have led them to believe. On the other hand, many are falling for the gaslighting that young and otherwise healthy people dying suddenly is not a new phenomenon and anyone who says otherwise is a dastardly conspiracy theorist.

I covered this topic on today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show. We’ll be covering these types of stories whenever they pop up. I know this will bring topical fatigue and considering we cover all things political, cultural, and religious, it’s not fun to focus so much on one subject. But we have to because corporate media refuses to touch it. Meanwhile, the vast majority in conservative and alternative media dance around it. That’s why I often have to come out and say, “Yes, it was probably the jabs.”

Here are the details about the latest example from Tyler Durden over at Zero Hedge:

We hate to say it, but another day, another mysterious and unexpected death of a seemingly normal collegiate athlete. As we wrote yesterday, either there is a new focus in media on reporting about the untimely deaths of athletes and young adults, or something very odd appears to be taking place across the country.

Jack Madison, a sophomore on the Colorado College men’s tennis team, passed away in his sleep on January 2nd, a new report from the Gazette, published yesterday, confirms. Colorado College vice president and director of athletics Lesley Irvine commented: “We are devastated by the tragic passing of Jack Madison.”

A sought after athlete, the piece notes that Madison was recruited “out of Bexley, Ohio, where he was a two-time all-state selection at Columbus Academy.” His cause of death has not been announced.

“As a community, we grieve his death and loss and hold all who cared for and loved Jack in the light during this time of grief, especially his family and friends,” the college said in a statement obtained by FOX.

“He loved tennis and being part of CC’s tennis team, for which he was recruited. He engaged fully with campus life in a myriad of ways, embracing CC to the fullest. Jack was observant, super imaginative, creative, and independent-minded. His humor, deep thinking, and generous spirit were a gift in his friendships and to all of us,” it continued.

Madison’s death follows a growing list of mysterious deaths and medical episodes among young adults and athletes:

On January 12, 2023, we wrote about 18 year old Jordan Brister, a Las Vegas High School student who collapsed and died in the bathroom after gym class.

His death came the same week as the death of another Las Vegas High School student. Brister’s collapse was on January 8, 2023, and another student, 16 year old Ashari Hughes, had died just three days prior “following a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School” and suffering a “medical episode”.

Also in the first week of January 2023, we wrote about 21 year old Air Force football player Hunter Brown, who suffered a “medical emergency” while walking to class and passed away.

In the opening days of 2023 the MMA world was also shocked at the unexpected death of 18 year old Victoria Lee, a rising star on the the ONE Championship MMA promotion.

In January 2023, we also highlighted Old Dominion basketball player Imo Essien collapsing on the court during the middle of a game.

His collapse came a little more than a week after NFL player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest after making what appeared to be a routine tackle.

