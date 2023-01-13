AP Photo/Patrick Semansky (The opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of RedState.com. )
As we’ve reported, classified documents keep popping up in President Joe Biden’s think tank, his garage, and now the “personal library” at his residence… and suddenly the president is in potentially big trouble, both legally and politically.
Thursday afternoon Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Robert Hur as special prosecutor to investigate the case. If the most partisan and hyper-political attorney general ever is forced to investigate his own boss, you know things are serious.
But notice the timing of the revelations. The Biden Administration has known about some of the documents since at least before the November elections, but the public is just finding out now. Conspiracy theories are flying around the internet, with both the harpies at The View and intellectual midgets like Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga (he who once thought Guam might tip over due to over-population) opining that the documents must have been planted . Honest Joe would never, ever be like Trump and get careless with years-old secret docs concerning Ukraine and Russia!
A more interesting theory hitting social media, however, is that this
