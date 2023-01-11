45th President Donald Trump praised the rebels who held out against the nomination of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker, saying they were “just fed up.”

Kevin McCarthy was elected to Speaker of the House last week, after a record-breaking 15 rounds of voting on the House floor, making it the longest Speaker election since 1856. At one point, 20 Republican rebels were voting against McCarthy, with one abstainer. Prominent rebels included Reps. Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, and Paul Gosar.

Speaking to a crowd at his Mar-a-Lago home over the weekend, Trump, who had initially warned Republicans voting against McCarthy that they risked turning “A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT,” instead said that he wanted to “give credit to Matt Gaetz and all the people that we dealt with.” President Trump weighs in on House Speaker vote pic.twitter.com/H0xHhrC43q “They were just fed up,” Trump said. “All of them [are] good people, [and] they had just had enough,” he added. Trump did not elaborate on what specifically about McCarthy or the GOP establishment they were “just fed up” with.

As he noted in a later Truth Social post, he said that the rebels had done the Republican Party a “tremendous service,” […]