A Canadian reporter for an Edmonton television station had a medical incident while reporting live Sunday.

Jessica Robb, a reporter for CTV Edmonton, was delivering a report from the field when she started having difficulties with her words. She then apologized and said she wasn’t feeling well. Just as the camera cut off, she appeared to be about to collapse.

Watch:

So this just happened a few minutes ago. @ctvedmonton reporter, Jessica Robb. pic.twitter.com/6DllOC4fOF — White Wabbit Warrior 🐇⚔️ (@wabbitwarrior) January 9, 2023

The channel reported that she is resting and recovering after the incident. No other details were released.

As journalist Keean Bexte alluded to in a Tweet, Bell is the company that owns CTV. They require Covid-19 “vaccines” for all employees.

BREAKING: CTV News field reporter has some sort of medical emergency on camera. Unrelated: Bell owns CTV. pic.twitter.com/OiZGENGxvD pic.twitter.com/CfazlTV5LN — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) January 9, 2023

It’s always important to note that we have no proof the Covid “vaccines” contributed to the medical incident. But it’s equally imperative that we continue to ask the question because nobody in corporate media ever does. They may or may not report on the incident at all, and invariably none of the reports will mention the words “Covid” or “vaccine.”

We take criticism for always asking, “Was it the jabs?” We will continue to ask until we get answers. With the sharp rise in suspicious incidents just in the last week, it seems like we’ll be asking the question every day going forward.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker