According to a new survey released by Rasmussen, nearly half of Americans think COVID-19 vaccines may be to blame for many unexplained deaths, and more than a quarter say someone they know could be among the victims. The telephone survey found that 49% of American adults believe it is likely that side effects of COVID-19 vaccines have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths.

The survey of 1,000 American Adults was conducted on December 28-30, 2022 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC. See methodology. -Rasmussen Reports

Considering 69% of the United States is fully vaccinated, and over 80% have gotten at least one dose, some of those who have gotten the shots are among the ones who think the mRNA injections are killing people. There are also 28% of Americans who think it’s “very likely” while 37% percent don’t say a significant number of deaths have been caused by vaccine side effects. The results also indicated that 17% of respondents believe it’s “not at all likely.” Another 14% are not sure.

The documentary Died Suddenly has been criticized as promoting “debunked” anti-vaccine conspiracy theories but has been seen by some 15 million people.

What’s worse, is 28% of adults say they personally know someone whose death they think may have been caused by side effects of COVID-19 vaccines, while 61% don’t and another 10% are not sure. But sadly, a whopping 37% think people who worry about vaccine safety are spreading conspiracy theories. Another 15% are not sure.

Concerns about vaccine safety continue to be higher among the unvaccinated, which is likely why they have refused to “go along to get along” and just get the injection.

Article cross-posted from SHTF Plan.

