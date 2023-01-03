No, President Trump, the unapologetically pro-life position is a strength, not a weakness.
One of former President Donald Trump’s arguably biggest successes was nominating Supreme Court justices who understood that Roe v. Wade was an unconstitutional and unjust decision that had no right to remain “the law of the land.” Trump’s recent comment calling into question the effectiveness of the strong pro-life movement, however, is full of the same spinelessness of the establishment he regularly denounces.
“It wasn’t my fault that the Republicans didn’t live up to expectations in the MidTerms. I was 233-20!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Jan. 1. “It was the ‘abortion issue,’ poorly handled by many Republicans, especially those that firmly insisted on No Exceptions, even in the case of Rape, Incest, or Life of the Mother, that lost large numbers of Voters.” Despite what Democrats, the corporate media, and now the former president would have you believe, none of the Trump-backed candidates who ran in the 2022 midterms supported “No Exceptions, even in the case of Rape, Incest, or Life of the Mother.”
For years now, the propaganda press and their allies in the Democrat Party have lied about the physical and emotional harms of abortion […]
Read the whole story at thefederalist.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.