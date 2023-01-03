No, President Trump, the unapologetically pro-life position is a strength, not a weakness.

One of former President Donald Trump’s arguably biggest successes was nominating Supreme Court justices who understood that Roe v. Wade was an unconstitutional and unjust decision that had no right to remain “the law of the land.” Trump’s recent comment calling into question the effectiveness of the strong pro-life movement, however, is full of the same spinelessness of the establishment he regularly denounces.

“It wasn’t my fault that the Republicans didn’t live up to expectations in the MidTerms. I was 233-20!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Jan. 1. “It was the ‘abortion issue,’ poorly handled by many Republicans, especially those that firmly insisted on No Exceptions, even in the case of Rape, Incest, or Life of the Mother, that lost large numbers of Voters.” Despite what Democrats, the corporate media, and now the former president would have you believe, none of the Trump-backed candidates who ran in the 2022 midterms supported “No Exceptions, even in the case of Rape, Incest, or Life of the Mother.”

For years now, the propaganda press and their allies in the Democrat Party have lied about the physical and emotional harms of abortion […]