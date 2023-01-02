When a young and otherwise healthy person collapses suddenly, it’s fair in today’s age of the Covid pandemic to wonder whether the disease or the “vaccines” intended to treat them are to blame. Both put spike proteins in the blood which have been known to cause myocarditis, pericarditis, strokes, heart attacks, and other cardiovascular ailments.

But before anyone jumps to that conclusion regarding what happened during Monday Night Football, it’s important to know that the likely cause can happen whether someone is jabbed or not.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. The video of it is very concerning as the hit was not particularly hard. He bounced up and seemed just fine for a few seconds before inexplicably collapsing.

One of the freaky things about the Damar Hamlin hit is that it looked so routine. Blow to the upper chest. Slight glance off the helmet. Then he stands up and completely collapses. Disturbing stuff. #PrayersforHamlin 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YhO09uPpZO — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 3, 2023

Speculation on social media by doctors is that it’s commotio cordis:

As a physician I believe Damar Hamlin was likely suffering from commotio cordis where a blow to the chest at a precise moment in the electrical cycle stops the heart. Those trying to tie this to vaccine status to project their unscientific beliefs are terrible, horrible people. pic.twitter.com/H5KNnHPZMK — Chris Haddock (@drdawg1996) January 3, 2023

Dr. Peter McCullough told Steve Kirsch he concurred. As Kirsch posted on his Substack:

According to Dr. Peter McCullough, the injury that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin sustained is known as commotio cordis (a phenomenon in which a sudden blunt impact to the chest causes sudden death in the absence of cardiac damage). The time delay from the hit until he collapsed is expected in commotio cordis. Peter believes that the ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation could have been set up by the vaccine if he took it. Hamlin was shocked back to rhythm. He now has anoxic encephalopathy. He’s in critical condition at the hospital.

Dr. McCullough is a world-renowned cardiologist.

Football is a violent sport and there are many possible reasons that the collision during the tackle caused his heart to stop. But as Kirsch and McCullough noted, we should not dismiss the possibility that the jabs contributed.

