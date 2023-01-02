(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) 2022 wasn’t the year The Walt Disney Company’s descended into wokeness, but it was the year the media giant fully embraced it. From the legacy-character emasculations of “She-Hulk” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” to the variety of children’s movies pushing LGBT ideology, Disney decided to go all in. Unfortunately for their shareholders, that wasn’t a great strategy.
The company had its worst year since 1974, seeing $123 billion in value wiped out. According to Discern Report , Disney lost 44% of its market value in 2022 and is showing no signs of changing its corporate direction, despite recent changes in management . The losses resulted in a staggering $123 billion being wiped from Disney’s market value in 2022 alone. Two responses will be offered here by supporters of Disney. The first will be that other media companies also had a rough time in 2022. That’s somewhat true, though the level to which Disney appears to be unique. Still, isn’t the entire point of picking a corporate direction to outperform other companies? If Disney’s aggressive woke bent didn’t do that but actually resulted in the opposite, then that’s an indictment of that direction, is it not? That’s […]
Read the whole story at redstate.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.