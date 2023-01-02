(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) 2022 wasn’t the year The Walt Disney Company’s descended into wokeness, but it was the year the media giant fully embraced it. From the legacy-character emasculations of “She-Hulk” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” to the variety of children’s movies pushing LGBT ideology, Disney decided to go all in. Unfortunately for their shareholders, that wasn’t a great strategy.

The company had its worst year since 1974, seeing $123 billion in value wiped out. According to Discern Report , Disney lost 44% of its market value in 2022 and is showing no signs of changing its corporate direction, despite recent changes in management . The losses resulted in a staggering $123 billion being wiped from Disney’s market value in 2022 alone. Two responses will be offered here by supporters of Disney. The first will be that other media companies also had a rough time in 2022. That’s somewhat true, though the level to which Disney appears to be unique. Still, isn’t the entire point of picking a corporate direction to outperform other companies? If Disney’s aggressive woke bent didn’t do that but actually resulted in the opposite, then that’s an indictment of that direction, is it not? That’s […]