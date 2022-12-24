There have been all kinds of bad and bogus narratives about our open southern border with Mexico. The narratives prove real investigative journalism in this country is now officially dead. The most common narrative these days (if we hear anybody attempting journalism at all) goes like this, “Is Joe Biden completely incompetent about our open southern border, or is he just clueless?”

Anybody who has been following globalist billionaire George Soros and his Open Society Foundation knows that he wants open borders for America, which will destroy our sovereignty. Their misinformation campaign of Soros begins when this question is asked, and then he answers:

“Is the United States an open society?

We are an open society. The principles of an open society are enshrined in the Declaration of Independence. And the institutions of our democracy are protected by our Constitution. The fact that we have a bunch of far-right ideologues in our executive branch does not turn us into a totalitarian dictatorship.”

Some adhere to the idea that America must be an “open society” rather than a “capitalist economy.” Some adhere to America must be a “managed democracy,” as of a book written in 1927. Those who are nationalists adhere to the ideal we are a “constitutional republic” before anything else.

“Why America is Not An Open Society”

Those who adhere to the teachings and beliefs of Soros argue America is a “society,” not an “economy.” We should be about people and not profit margins.

The problem with this is Soros and others with average thinking abilities know that when a society has more takers than makers, the system (whether you want to call it a society or economy) is unsustainable. We have already seen this in terms of blue “Death Spiral States” such as California and Illinois. Liberal Democrat policies are causing major corporations to close shops, and corporate headquarters are moving from these states. Whether you want to look at Tesla leaving California or Caterpillar leaving Illinois, the liberal policies forced upon the corporations and residences of these states are causing a mass exodus making a bad situation go from bad to worse.

When Democrat blue states allow for the lawlessness of liberal blue voters while severely and unconstitutionally prosecuting red voters simply trying to protect their own, America becomes dysfunctional.

The most disturbing aspect of these liberal globalist Democrats is they are gaslighters at the least and out-and-out liars and the most. Take a recent Wall Street Journal article of George Soros, where he cited a bogus study of the socialist left.

On March 15, 2022, a left-wing advocacy organization called The Third Way published a 15-page study with the provocative title “The Red State Murder Problem.” The report was written by Jim Kessler, a long-time Democratic policy director to Representative/Senator Charles “Chuck” Schumer, and Kylie Murdock, a former intern for Congresswoman Barbara Lee. She also served as a volunteer for Elizabeth Warren for President. Their study stated that the “murder rates are far higher in Trump-voting red states than Biden-voting blue states.”

The only problem with their report is it was a complete and utter lie, and they most probably knew so! The quickest way to call out bogus “researchers” is to challenge them to an open public debate with peers in their field. THEY NEVER ACCEPT THE OFFER, EVEN FOR PAY!

Dr. Tony Fauci is a good recent example after being challenged by entrepreneur billionaire Steve Kirsch to come to debate the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant vaccines that are not really vaccines at all but experimental drugs with unknown/unproven end results.

So this red state/city lie report comes out about crime being higher in Trump MAGA country. Of course, dozens of media outlets, including The Washington Post, The Hill, Inside Edition, Politifact, The Daily Beast, Los Angeles Magazine, the San Francisco Examiner, NBC News18, and many others, picked up this “study” and rabidly reported on its “findings.”

Americans are not stupid. That is why they are fleeing blue states in droves for red states.

Chicago and New York are well-known killing fields, even though the mainstream media no longer gives much reporting time to the senselessness of the crimes committed there.

So what is the end game of George Soros and his desire for open borders?

It may surprise many readers that you can legally bet on something (society or economy) to fail and profit from that failure. I first learned of this as a youth in agriculture. The publication Successful Farming did a really good editorial with an explanation on this about a year ago:

“The coming year may be a year to buy put options and perhaps sell less than you normally would. Puts provide you the right (not the obligation) to be short (sell) futures. You can think of puts like insurance against lower prices. Puts establish a price floor. Leave the crop in the bin and expected production unpriced to appreciate in value if prices rally.”

Even with this knowledge as a youth, I was shocked and horrified when this method was used as part of an insider trading or informed trading incident on 9-11-2001. A handful of investors took output options that both American and United airliners were going to go down that day, and, of course, they did.

While some “independent fact checkers” (aka gaslighters) tried to state this story was a conspiracy theory, Press for Truth offered a video that confirmed it is exactly true and another example of the FBI being derelict in duty!

The video that includes snippets of “The International Hearings on the Events of September 11, 2001” offers testimonies by experts that prove that those individuals who bet on these airliners failing on this particular day were no coincidence!

“9/11: 20 YEARS OF DECEPTION – EP 3 – FULL MOVIE IN HD”

Also see the journal report titled “Unusual Option Market Activity and the Terrorist Attacks of September 11, 2001”.

George Soros is betting on America to fail. He is actively working for it to do so in several ways.

He controls the narrative of our news. Media Research Center (MRC) reports liberal billionaire George Soros is tied to at least 253 media organizations around the world by funding them.

He funds campaigns of liberal prosecutors for cities and states. Chicago’s Kim Foxx is one such abysmal failure in her biased handling of the Jussie Smollett hoax, which caused the Chicago Police Department to actually have to threaten her if she did not do her job in prosecuting him. (Smollett alleged he was attacked by some guys wearing MAGA caps in downtown Chicago who attacked him for his race and homosexuality. In fact, he paid two guys he knew to rough him up as part of a publicity stunt.

He funds states and cities that promote cashless bail, such as Illinois, with their new 2023 SAFE-T Act.

He funds political candidates who promote sanctuary cities.

He funds political candidates who support open borders.

And if you still think George is such as great man simply putting people over profits, go back and watch his “60 Minutes” interview of December 20, 1998, where Soros, himself, admitted to Steve Kroft that he had no regrets whatsoever about assisting the Nazis in confiscating property from the Jewish people during the Holocaust. Or maybe go see the part he played in the collapse of the Bank of England on September 16, 1992, on “Black Wednesday” when speculators “broke the pound.” You could do a deep dive as to why several countries starting with Russia, have International Arrest Warrants out on him. And while much of this is heavily hidden on the Internet these days, the story of Myanmar seizing Soros bank accounts with 11 arrest warrants issued for Open Society Foundation employees is not.

So make no mistake, Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats who have supported our open southern border in the past and are now stonewalling discussion about the humanitarian crisis developing today are not stupid or inept. They are on George’s payroll, which is willful and intentional treason!

It is estimated some new 5 million “takers” have entered the United States from 160 countries in the form of illegal immigrants since Joe Biden assumed the Oval Office. When America fails, and it will, George Soros and all of them need to be removed by force.

About the Author

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

