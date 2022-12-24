Border Patrol union chief Brandon Judd is blasting Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and 18 Senate GOP allies for supporting the Senate-passed $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that funds border security in other countries while slamming the brakes on border security spending in the U.S.

On Monday, the Kentucky Senator gave his blessing to the $1.7 trillion spending bill, which provides border security assistance for five Middle Eastern nations but prohibits spending to strengthen or even maintain current U.S. border security capabilities.

The one-year funding measure passed by a 68-29 vote in the Senate, according to the Associated Press and is expected to pass the Democrat-led House.

“I’m absolutely just disgusted that some Republicans are willing to throw the American people under the bus and that they’re not willing to provide border security,” Judd said Wednesday on the “Just the News, No Noise” TV show.

The omnibus spending bill bars U.S. Customs and Border Protection from using its $1.5 billion in funding to “acquire, maintain or extend border security technology and capabilities, except for technology and capabilities to improve Border Patrol processing.”

“It expressly prohibits CBP funding from being used to improve border security,” North Carolina Republican Rep. Dan Bishop tweeted.”… but at the […]