Our latest I&I/TIPP Poll finds that three years since COVID-19 appeared in the U.S., almost 40% of adults think it’s a good idea to mask up children under 5. As President Joe Biden might say, we have two words for such parents: Shame. On. You. And double shame on you for those liberal Democrats who like to preen about how they “listen to the science.”

Shame on you for ignoring the data about who is at risk from COVID. For failing to put this risk in perspective. And shame on you for ignoring the long-term psychological damage you’re inflicting on the next generation.

Is that harsh to say? Let’s take a look at the data.

The CDC puts the current number of COVID-related deaths nationwide at 1.1 million people. Can you guess how many of them were children under age 5? 643.

That’s despite the fact that even with school shutdowns, forced isolation, and mask mandates, 3.3 million children under 5 have contracted COVID.That translates into a death rate of 0.02%.Those numbers might not matter, since the loss of any child is a tragedy. But the fact is that […]