Hospitals in several states are on high alert due to a reported increase in cases of life-threatening strep A infections among children.
The bacteria known as Group A Streptococcus (GAS) or Strep A are commonly found in the throat and the skin. These bacteria can cause many different infections, according to CDC.
These infections range from minor illnesses to very serious and deadly diseases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating an increase in invasive group A strep (iGAS) infections among children in the United States.
TRENDING: As Expected, The Gateway Pundit was the Top Target of the Big Tech-Govt. Alliance – Their Public Report Even Devoted Entire Section to Gateway Pundit
Several U.S. children’s hospitals in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington have observed an uptick in cases of invasive Group A (iGAS), which sometimes cause “life-threatening illness when bacteria spread to areas of the body that are normally germ-free, such as the bloodstream,” according to NBC.In the UK, the bacteria has killed nineteen kids as the outbreak spreads.NBC reported : Children’s hospitals in Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Washington told NBC News they are seeing higher-than-average numbers of cases this season compared to past years. Dr. James Versalovic, the […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.