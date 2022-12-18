Hospitals in several states are on high alert due to a reported increase in cases of life-threatening strep A infections among children.

The bacteria known as Group A Streptococcus (GAS) or Strep A are commonly found in the throat and the skin. These bacteria can cause many different infections, according to CDC.

These infections range from minor illnesses to very serious and deadly diseases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating an increase in invasive group A strep (iGAS) infections among children in the United States.

Several U.S. children’s hospitals in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington have observed an uptick in cases of invasive Group A (iGAS), which sometimes cause “life-threatening illness when bacteria spread to areas of the body that are normally germ-free, such as the bloodstream,” according to NBC.In the UK, the bacteria has killed nineteen kids as the outbreak spreads.NBC reported : Children’s hospitals in Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Washington told NBC News they are seeing higher-than-average numbers of cases this season compared to past years. Dr. James Versalovic, the […]