I support President Trump. I am not, however, a sycophant who won’t criticize him when he makes a mistake and he just did. No, I’m not talking about the NFT cards he announced recently. That was not a good idea, but it’s also of little importance. Where I will criticize him is in his decision to not only back Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House, but to do so publicly.
According to Breitbart:
Former President Donald Trump told the conservatives currently withholding support from House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in McCarthy’s speakership bid to stand down in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News here on Friday.
“I like him,” Trump said of McCarthy, before teeing off on those working against him such as Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Matt Rosendale (R-MT), Bob Good (R-VA), and Ralph Norman (R-SC). While Trump did not name those trying to stop McCarthy from taking the Speaker’s gavel on January 3, he in no uncertain terms said he disagrees with their efforts—and warned that there could be serious consequences if McCarthy does not get the gavel and they could make Washington worse for conservatives.
Is he wrong to like McCarthy? From an America First perspective, yes he is. McCarthy is at best a RINO squish and at worst he may end up being the GOP Grand Poobah for the Uniparty Swamp. If he does become Speaker, we will see if he’s going to coax destructive legislation from the House as I suspect, but as of now all the signs point to him being of the same breed as Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan.
Trump backing him privately would have been bad enough, but he’s now come out publicly on McCarthy’s behalf. He didn’t have to do that and he definitely shouldn’t have. By doing so he is attacking the America First patriots who are fighting for both America and Donald Trump himself. Even if McCarthy doesn’t turn out to be as bad as Ryan, he has always been a NeverTrumper at heart who hides his resentment and quietly acted to subvert the President.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Liz Cheney that he would ask President Trump to resign following the events of January 6, 2021. This was revealed in a leaked audio played by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on Thursday.
NEWS: @maddow has audio of Kevin McCarthy saying privately after Jan. 6 that he expects impeachment to pass and was considering asking Donald Trump to resign.
Here’s the tape 👇 pic.twitter.com/hXmz2X9RqA
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 22, 2022
The audio reveals he was “considering” the move to ask the President to resign despite the fact that Trump had not participated in or encouraged any of the violence that took place at the Capitol Building. It’s unclear if he had that conversation with the President, but he made it clear in the audio that he disapproved of Trump’s role.
Why is Trump continuing to play ball with the GOP Establishment? I support him for 2024, but between this, his endorsements of RINOs like Dr. Mehmet Oz, and his ongoing support for the jabs, my support is getting harder to maintain.
Trump again proves he has learned nothing. Astonishingly, dumb. Trump needs to get out of the way. He is ego driven and he is stupid. Trump stupid, yes: Ivanka, Kushner, Sessions, Wray, Barr, Bolton, Mathis, Kelly, McMasters, Milley, Rudy, the CIA directors, Tillerson, McDaniels all three SC appointees, none come close to Scalia, Thomas, or Alito. All three voted against the TX 2020 election lawsuit support by 18-20 other State AGs. Kavanaugh and Barrett are far closer to Kennedy than to Scalia. His WH staff, with few exceptions, and his WH lawyers. All the good he did, and it was a lot, was undone with the first few hours, days and vanished, pretty much totally, within the first six months. He set up the steal of the election and the normalization of election theft by appointments including the head of the RNC. He is a stupid man who never takes responsibility for things going wrong because of him. He has poor character and is stupid, and seem incapable of learning. His horrible appointed started immediately and continues during all his time in office, and when problems were clear, like Wray and Barr, he refused to fired them and find honest people for these critical position, and ultimately they betrayed him, and more importantly the American people and the Constitution, when they protected election thieves and the overthrown of the will of the American people. Now he supports the RINO, McCarthy. Trump is stupid. DeSantis for the American Constitution and People
Trump overall is ok, but when it counts he picks the biggest losers there are.