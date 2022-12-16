U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) told National File that the ultimatum posed by the Republican Governance Group, formerly known as the “Tuesday group,” will not deter the plans of a number of House Freedom Caucus members to challenge McCarthy on January 3. Biggs, along with Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Bob Good (R-VA) and Matt Rosendale (R-MT) have stated that they will oppose McCarthy’s bid and will vote as a group no matter what they ultimately decide.

On Wednesday, a moderate House GOP caucus known as the Republican Governance Group met with McCarthy and told him that they will tank a new House rules package, thus keeping Pelosi era rules in place, if party “hardliners” motion to vacate the speaker’s chair. “The Republican Governance Group met w/ McCarthy this morning & told him they’d support him on multiple ballots for speaker,” wrote CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona in a tweet Wednesday.

“But they also had a warning: if he cuts a deal with hardliners on the motion to vacate the speaker’s chair, they will not support the rules package.” After the House elects a speaker, the chamber then adopts a rules package, which is where we could […]