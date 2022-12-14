“Since the general blood supply is now tainted with “fully vaccinated,” spike protein-laden chemical blood, demand for pure blood is soaring.”
Canadian viral immunology professor Dr. Byram Bridle does not want blood from vaccines, he said in a conversation with New Zealand’s Voice for Freedom. Research shows that the lipid nanoparticles, which contain mRNA, end up in the blood, says Bridle.
The doctor pointed out that people can donate blood to Canadian Blood Services immediately after vaccination. This is while the lipid nanoparticles remain present in the blood for a more extended period of time.
The Blood service’s official policy is “anybody who’s received the vaccine could donate immediately, there is no wait time, you can literally go from a clinic where you get your vaccine, and five minutes later, you can be in the blood donor clinic ready to donate.” Unvaccinated and vaccinated blood should be labeled
According to Bridle, a distinction should be made between blood from vaccinated and unvaccinated people. “They should be labeling this. If I need a blood transfusion, I want to ensure that I am not receiving blood from someone who hasn’t received these products.”
“This is very easy to research,” he stressed. “We can very […]
