In his new book, “Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022,” former BlackRock fund manager Edward Dowd details data showing the COVID shots are a crime against humanity

Insurance industry research in 2016 concluded that group life policyholders die at one-third the rate of the general U.S. population, so they’re the healthiest among us. Group life policyholders are those employed with Fortune 500 companies, who tend to be younger and well-educated

In 2020, the general U.S. population had higher excess mortality than group life holders, but in 2021, that flipped. Ages 25 through 64 of the group life policyholders suddenly experienced 40% excess mortality, compared to 32% in the general population. In short, a far healthier subset of the population suddenly died at a higher rate than the general population

American disability statistics are equally revealing. In the five years before COVID, the monthly disability rate was between 29 million and 30 million. After the COVID jabs, the disability trend changed dramatically. As of September 2022, there were 33.2 million disabled Americans — an extra 3.2 million to 4.2 million — a three standard deviation rate of change since May 2021

Since May 2021, the overall U.S. population has experienced an 11% increase in disabilities, while the employed — which is about 98 million out of a total population of about 320 million — experienced 26% increased rate of disability. So, something was introduced into the workforce that caused working age people to die

In this video, I interview repeat guest Edward (Ed) Dowd, a former analyst and fund manager with BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world. With more than $10 trillion in assets, BlackRock wields greater financial power than any country in the world with the exception of the U.S. and China.

Dowd has a knack for seeing trends, and was able to grow the assets he managed during his time at BlackRock from $2 billion to $14 billion. Ten years ago, he left BlackRock, moved to Maui and became an entrepreneur. More recently, he’s come out as a whistleblower against the COVID shots and Big Pharma corruption.

In our last interview, we discussed the mathematical certainty of a financial collapse, and how COVID provided a convenient smoke screen to hide this reality.

Data Reveals Crimes Against Humanity

Dowd has now published a book, “Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022,” in which he details the data showing the shots are a crime against humanity.

“When this product [the COVID shots] came to market, I was very suspicious because I know a lot about health care,” Dowd says. “I was on Wall Street and I used to analyze health care stocks. I knew that normal vaccines took seven to 10 years to prove effectiveness and safety.

This was an experimental vaccine, a nontraditional gene therapy that had never been tested on humans. I read the literature on the animal tests and they were an abomination. Then, this thing was approved in 28 days. They got rid of the control group. I knew it was Operation Warp Speed, so I was highly suspicious of this whole thing from the get-go.

Then in early 2021, I started hearing anecdotes that people were getting sick and/or injured, or died, from distant friends and relatives. I started reading about sudden athlete deaths, [and] suspected the vaccine right away. I didn’t have the data that I have now, but I said to myself, ‘You know, I’m going to look at insurance company results, funeral home results.’

That eventually led to excess mortality statistics … I’m known as ‘the excess mortality guy’ right now. What I’ve learned through my own personal experience is that Pharma is, on the whole, mostly fraudulent. Most drugs that have been approved by the FDA [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] aren’t really all that safe and effective.

They have to recall so many drugs every year. The FDA has been wholly captured by the pharma industry. Seventy to 75% of the drug approval pharma arm of the FDA comes from pharma fees, directly from the companies, so this has been corrupted for a long time.

It’s now exposed primarily because [the COVID shot] is [injuring and killing] such a large amount of people. It’s hard to hide this one … This fraud is unveiled and out there for people to see, but it’s only in the echo chamber. Mainstream media is still beholden to Big Pharma because of all the ad spend and the government policymakers … [who] want this to go away.

There’s a giant cover-up going on as far as I’m concerned. The data that I’m going to talk about today is there for the global health authorities to see. They see what I see, and at this point it’s negligence, malfeasance, a cover-up and a crime.

That’s why I’m here, because I don’t believe anybody has a right to tell me what to do with my body, and I can’t believe this actually happened. The numbers I’m going to reveal to you are now a national security concern.”

Group Life Insurance Statistics Tell a Curious Story

Dowd’s concerns are based on a variety of statistics, including but not limited to government mortality and disability data, as well as data from private insurance companies, such as group life insurance data. As explained by Dowd, group life policies are policies given to large Fortune 500 corporations and mid-sized companies.

Basically, when you start to work at one of these companies, you sign onto a policy from Day 1 that includes a health care plan and life insurance plan (death benefit), which is typically one or two times your annual salary. The only way you can get a claim on these policies is if you die while employed. If you quit or get fired, you don’t get this claim.

Group life insurance is a lucrative business for insurance companies because the death rates have historically been highly predictable. In the U.S., the available civilian labor force is about 164 million people in total. Of those, 98 million are actually employed, and of those 98 million, only small subset actually has group life insurance.

“These people are a tiny subset of the 98 million because these are the workers at the best corporations with access to the best health care. They’re highly educated and employed, and you have to have some measure of health to be employed.

The industry did research in 2016 to determine how healthy this population is compared to the general U.S. population … This report said that in any given year, the group life policyholders die at one-third the rate of the general U.S. population. They experience a third the mortality rate of the general U.S. population, so they’re healthy.

What happened in 2021 to this group? Well, let’s talk about what happened in 2020. COVID affected everybody, and the general U.S. population experienced more excess mortality from COVID pre-vaccine than the group life holders, so that relationship helped. Well, in 2021 that flipped. Ages 25 through 64 of the group life policyholders, as reported by the Society of Actuaries, experienced 40% excess mortality.

The general U.S. population in 2021 experienced 32% excess mortality. This is year two of the pandemic with miracle vaccines. Isn’t that interesting? A much healthier subset of the population died at a higher rate than the general population.”

Disability Stats Reveal Jabs Are a National Security Concern

American disability statistics are equally revealing. Every month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics conducts surveys on disability. In the five years before COVID, the monthly disability rate was between 29 million and 30 million. Those are absolute numbers.

After the COVID jabs, starting in May 2021, the disability trend changed dramatically. As of September 2022, there were 33.2 million disabled Americans. That’s an extra 3.2 million or 4.2 million, depending on whether you’re using the 29 million or 30 million baseline. That’s a three standard deviation rate of change since May 2021.

A three standard deviation means that the chance of this happening is 0.03%, so something happened around May 2021 that was highly unusual. Since then, the overall U.S. population has experienced an 11% rate of increase in disabilities, while the employed — which is about 98 million out of a total population of about 320 million — experienced 26% increased rate of disability.

“So, we have two different databases suggesting the same thing,” Dowd says. “It was detrimental to your health to be employed in 2021 and 2022 … Something is happening to the most able-bodied amongst us, college students, those employed, those in the military, the frontline workers …

Those who are employed are getting disabled faster than the general U.S. population. That shouldn’t happen. The employed amongst us are healthier, generally speaking … If you have a job, you tend to be able to show up at work. Basically, the bottom line is this. The only explanation for this that I can see is mandates for experimental biological inoculations …

One of my whistleblowers from the insurance [industry] told me that as of August 2022, the millennial cohort of the group life holders is still experiencing 36% excess mortality.

People in Fortune 500 companies are dying at a much more excessive rate than those who are not employed there, so this has implications for years to come. It’s a national security concern as far as I can tell … We seem to have poisoned the most able-bodied amongst us through [COVID jab] mandates.”

The same trends are seen in Europe. Excess mortality amongst the young has gone up. In the first year of the pandemic, old people died. In the second year, it suddenly shifted to younger working folks.

A Disaster in the Making

For now, the excess mortality trend in the U.S. has leveled out between 15% to 20% for the general population. In the U.K. and Europe, the excess mortality trend in the general population is between 10% and 20%. Meanwhile, American millennials in the workforce with group life policies have an excess death rate of 36% as of August 2022.

As noted by Dowd, if you’re employed at a Fortune 500 company that mandate boosters, it makes sense that your excess mortality will be higher than the general population if the shots are harming people.

Many in the general population are too young to take the shots, are self-employed, work for small companies that aren’t obliged to mandate shots, or are retired. In short, the general population has had greater choice when it comes to taking the shots or not. If these trends continue at this same rate, it’s an absolute disaster for our economy and society at large.

“The CEO of OneAmerica, Scott Davison, said a 10% rise in excess mortality amongst younger-age working people is a three standard deviation event, or a once in a 200-year flood. That’s just 10%. He said the 40% they saw in 2021 was just unfathomable. They couldn’t even calculate what that meant.

We’re above 10%, so we’re well above the three standard deviation event. What we don’t know is the long-term trends. Anecdotally, one young woman I know, [aged] 30, got it in December 2021.

She’s presenting with heart issues now, in the month of October [2022]. She’s got a heart rate beat per minute of 30, so she’s got problems. I’m hearing about lots and lots of heart issues in my millennial friends’ circles that have presented themselves well after the shot.”

As detailed in “Is Long-COVID the Elephant in the Room?” recent research1 from Switzerland found the rate of subclinical myocarditis is hundreds of times more common than clinical myocarditis. In fact, 100% of those who got the jab suffered some level of heart injury, even if they were asymptomatic, as they all had elevated troponin levels (an indicator of or biomarker for heart damage).

Stock Trading as an Analogy for COVID Jab Uptake

The good news is that the uptake of the latest bivalent boosters is only 10%, which means 90% of those eligible for it have not gotten it. Hopefully, this is a sign of sanity returning. However, many remain stuck in the pro-mandate box for the simple reason that their egos are wrapped up in it.

Many didn’t take and push the shots for personal health reasons. As noted by Dowd, “They did it for virtue signaling tribal reasons, and they wanted to feel superior to other people.” To break the spell, they must come to the realization that they were duped, they were fooled, and that’s painful.

“If you buy a stock and your investment thesis is proven wrong, what you should do is pull a 180 and sell the stock, because you’re wrong. What I found, even with some of the greatest investors, is that if their ego was attached to it, they would ignore clear evidence that the thesis was compromised. Sometimes fraud would even be involved in some of these companies, but they would continue to buy the stock all the way down.

That’s an analogy for what taking boosters is at this point — taking boosters for a product that doesn’t work at all, doesn’t prevent COVID nor transmission. Let’s say you think it’s safe and effective. But now there are serious safety concerns that are proven, so it’s literally your ego that’s going to kill you. We call that ‘dumb money’ on Wall Street, so think of this like a trade.

You either long [i.e., take a long position on] the vaccine or short the vaccine. Those of us who didn’t take it are short. Those who are long have an opportunity to pull a 180 on this and not get boosters. That would be the equivalent of selling stock.

Those who continue to get boosters are getting longer as more and more evidence [against the COVID shots] rolls out. [Editor’s note: In stock trading, a long position is held with the expectation that the stock will rise in value in the future. If the value goes down, you lose money.]

This is the greatest asymmetric information gap I’ve ever seen in my lifetime, and it’s due to a whole host of factors — media blackouts, government corruption, regulator corruption and ego, people’s individual ego. This is the greatest trade of my lifetime and, what side of the trade do you want to be on?

My hope is to convince people to cut their losses and stop taking this thing and then look at ways to heal the damage that’s been done. The good news is there does seem to be people working on protocols to at least mitigate and hopefully reverse some of the damage.”

Impacts on US Infrastructure

If excess mortality and disability rates remain catastrophically elevated, the impacts on our infrastructure will be severe. Dowd estimates 2 million to 3 million Americans have already been disabled by the shots. Officially, the unemployment rate is 3%, but if you add in the excess disabilities, you find that the real unemployment rate is actually around 6%.

“Why is that important? We have 3% unemployment yet we have help wanted signs everywhere. Well, the reason you have help wanted signs is because people who used to be able to work, able-boded Americans, are no longer able to work, so it’s creating shortages.

There’s also not complete disability. Some people are sucking it up and dragging their ass to work, but they’re also missing days. A lot of people are calling in and missing days … I can also talk about what I’m seeing with supply chain with automobiles. My car was hit July 14th [2022]. My left headlight panel was destroyed and the radiator was damaged.

It took 10 days to get a police report because my police department has staff shortages. Then, I called around and there are shortages of parts all across the globe and the body shops are backed up. I couldn’t even get a tow to a body shop until November, so I couldn’t get an estimate to give to my insurance company. I had to do a photo estimate.

It took them about a month to get back to me, and then when I put in [a claim for] the repairs, my insurance company said, ‘We’re going to junk your car. It’s a total loss. We’ll cut you a check.’ Now, the reason they did that was because they’re making money off my junk car.

They’re going to sell the parts, [which is why] they gave me more money than the Blue Book value … This is kind of the glacial beginning, what I call the ‘glacial Mad Max’ scenario.

Goods and services that we used to take for granted are going to start to disappear. Uber Eats, that’s going to go the way of the dodo bird. There’s just not going to be enough people to fill these jobs and it’s going to become increasingly more difficult to get things. Supply chains are already broken. They’re going to become more broken with less people on the margin.

Remember, supply chains are all done just-in-time. That was a big thing when I was on Wall Street. ‘Just-in-time supply chain, super-efficient.’ Well, just-in-time was algorithmically designed to use the least amount of people. Now, you just need a couple of people to call in sick or disappear, and everything gets backed up. So, this is beginning.

I think it’s going to get worse and worse. What I’m hearing about the medium-term impacts scare me. Because of the uptake in boosters has lessened, we should have seen excess mortality start to drop into single digits. But it’s not.

It’s still running [high], and I suspect when the numbers are in from the flu season this winter, excess mortality will trend up again because people’s immune systems are compromised. Illnesses that would have been easy to withstand are going to knock some people out.”

Life Expectancy Has Plummeted

At the end of August 2022, we also discovered that life expectancy in the U.S. dropped precipitously during 2020 and 2021,2 which further supports the hypothesis that the shots are prematurely killing people.

As I was preparing for my interview with Ed, I realized I wanted to discuss the worst decrease in life expectancy in the U.S. in over 100 years with him, as he had not discussed it in his book. I used a few of the non-Google search engines and could not find it at all. Then I realized I saved a copy of the story in one of my PowerPoint lectures (see below):

If I had not saved this screenshot and not had the precise headline to search for I would likely have never found the article.

In 2019, the average life span of Americans of all ethnicities was nearly 79 years. By the end of 2021, life expectancy had dropped to 76 — a loss of nearly three years. Typically, a drop in life expectancy by a mere month or two is a big deal, so a three-year loss is a sign that something catastrophic has occurred.

It’s also rather incriminating that The New York Times article3 that reported this historical decline in life expectancy was quickly deleted, as were all reposts. To me, the decrease in life expectancy is prima facie evidence that the COVID shots are a dangerous fraud. Probably, the article was scrubbed to protect the pro-jab narrative.

This is a classic illustration of what the global cabal is doing, and I discussed it in great depth with an upcoming interview with Whitney Webb. It is clear this censorship and removal of important information will only worsen with time. So if you value a video or article it would be really helpful to download it to your personal drives as it very well may be gone the next time you go to look for it.

More Information

To learn more, be sure to pick up a copy of Dowd’s book, “Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022.” To stay abreast on Dowd’s ongoing work, you can also follow him on GETTR.

“I’m not a scientist. I’m not a doctor. I’m a financial capital markets expert,” Dowd notes. “What do we do in financial capital markets? We accumulate information edges over other people to make decisions on asset classes, to make money before everybody else sees the trend change. That’s how you make money.

I live in the world between perception, reality and timing of that switch from perception to reality. Right now, the perception by 90% of the population seems to be that the COVID shot is a safe and effective and I’m crazy. Well, my data suggests that I’m not crazy. Not only am I not crazy, you’re so wrong it’s going to be detrimental to your health.

The book is a journey through how I think. I present the theory of the case. It’s simple deductive reasoning. You don’t have to believe me, but you have to ask this question: ‘If 2020 was so exciting to the media and the health officials that counted all the deaths with such glee, why are they not talking about the excessive death rates we’re now seeing globally, especially amongst the younger age working folks and the employed folks?’

There seems to be crickets on that, so you have to ask yourself, ‘If that’s not a national security concern and a national health crisis, then what is?’ Why the silence? Well, prima facie evidence of a cover-up is my thesis … Look at my book as a stock thesis. It’s my investment case on why I would pitch a stock to you … I’m just pitching you a trade.

Get out of the vaccine. Stop taking them. You’re on the wrong side of the trade, and if you don’t listen to me, instead of losing money, you’re probably going to lose your health and/or life.”

A Red Pill for Christmas

A great feature of “Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022” is that it’s not going to overwhelm you with complex statistical analysis. It’s a simple read with lots of pictures and graphs. It also includes QR codes to references so you can rapidly confirm them.

“Everything I sourced,” Dowd says. “It’s a powerful book. It’s a book that I hope changes the marginal mind … I think it makes a great Christmas gift for the family member who doesn’t see the reality we see and, again, it’s coming from a Wall Street guy, laid out as an investment thesis. You can disagree, but all the stuff that I put in the book is sourced and the data is the data …

What we don’t do in the book is we don’t get into the who and why. We don’t want to assault someone’s worldview, but the data’s so compelling, we do say at the end of the book … ‘There’s a cover-up going on and malfeasance.’

Jessica Rose, Ph.D., said in an interview with me, and I put her quote in the book, ‘Some things are worse than death.’ The most acute adverse reaction is death. But there are other ones that can make your life pretty miserable for a long, long time, and also make other people’s lives miserable that have to take care of you.

When you think about labor statistics, if there’s someone in the house that’s disabled severely, the person who’s not disabled loses work hours and work weeks taking care of that person, taking them to hospital visits, what have you.

Also, think about the hospital infrastructure that’s going to be overwhelmed, especially with the health care workers who were mandated to take all these jabs. We’re going to have a health care crisis, whether you know it or not.

It’s coming, and you’re not going to have access to health care … That’s why I think people need to look at holistic health themselves and get as healthy as possible right now … Do what you can outside the medical system because soon it’s not going to be there for you.”

