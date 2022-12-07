The German government has ordered farmers to slash their fertilizer use to ensure that the state complies with the green agenda of world leaders and power elites.
The move comes despite the growing energy and food shortage crisis in Europe and other Western nations.
As Slay News reported last week, the Dutch government has also revealed plans to shut down 3,000 farms and confiscate the land.
Leaders in the Netherlands are enforcing a forced “mandatory buyout” scheme to seize the land from farmers.
The anti-farming agenda in Europe is rapidly advancing as governments scramble to meet the global warming goals laid out by Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF).
As world leaders gathered last month for the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Schwab addressed prime ministers, presidents, and other heads of state on what to expect as his agenda is ushered-in to their sovereign nations.Schwab said that “the world will look differently” after his agenda has been rolled out.He referred to the completion of his plans as a “transition” that the world will “have gone through.”“What we have to confront is a deep systemic and structural restructuring of our world,” German economist Schwab said.“This will take some time and the world will look differently […]
