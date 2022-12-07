Sponsored Ad
Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared to contradict his own agency during a Nov. 23 deposition by claiming that he is not involved in the redaction of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, a transcript of the record revealed on Monday.
The seven-hour deposition was led by Republican Attorney General (AG) Eric Schmitt of Missouri and Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry of Louisiana to uncover Fauci’s role in aiding social media censorship in 2020. When asked about his role in responding to various FOIA requests about his emails from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), of which he is the director, and the National Institute of Health , Fauci responded that he was not immediately involved; however, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) previously claimed otherwise.
“I don’t — a FOIA request does not come to me, and I look through my e-mails and give the e-mails that they ask for,” Fauci said in the transcript. “We have a system at the NIH where FOIA requests come in and a different component of the institutes tap into the e-mails and provide the e-mails that are requested. I don’t decide which e-mails go and don’t go.”

