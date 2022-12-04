Twitter CEO Elon Musk has slammed the corporate mainstream media for trying to “redirect blame” for propaganda and censorship efforts that target Americans.
Musk made the comments during a live Q&A session on Twitter Spaces on Saturday night.
He was responding to the media for attacking Matt Taibbi, the reporter he enlisted to analyze the Twitter suppression files and tell the public what he found.
However, rather than congratulate Taibbi on his bombshell scoop, left-wing journalists and media hacks have been attacking and smearing him.
Musk was asked last night: “Are you surprised at all about the blowback against Matt Taibbi over the past 24 hours?
“A number of liberal news organizations, a lot of liberal news reporters came out and really slammed Matt Taibbi, which was really shocking.“What was your response to that?”Musk said: “Well, I think those people should be looking in the mirror and wondering why they were deceptive.“Why did they deceive the American public?“And instead of trying to redirect blame to Matt Taibbi, accepting some responsibility themselves to not being truthful to the American public.” Slay the latest News for free! Musk continued by explaining his grand vision for “the new Twitter,” saying:“If the new Twitter is successful in that, […]
Read the whole story at slaynews.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.