Twitter CEO Elon Musk has slammed the corporate mainstream media for trying to “redirect blame” for propaganda and censorship efforts that target Americans.

Musk made the comments during a live Q&A session on Twitter Spaces on Saturday night.

He was responding to the media for attacking Matt Taibbi, the reporter he enlisted to analyze the Twitter suppression files and tell the public what he found.

However, rather than congratulate Taibbi on his bombshell scoop, left-wing journalists and media hacks have been attacking and smearing him.

Musk was asked last night: “Are you surprised at all about the blowback against Matt Taibbi over the past 24 hours?

"A number of liberal news organizations, a lot of liberal news reporters came out and really slammed Matt Taibbi, which was really shocking."What was your response to that?"Musk said: "Well, I think those people should be looking in the mirror and wondering why they were deceptive."Why did they deceive the American public?"And instead of trying to redirect blame to Matt Taibbi, accepting some responsibility themselves to not being truthful to the American public." Musk continued by explaining his grand vision for "the new Twitter," saying:"If the new Twitter is successful in that, […]