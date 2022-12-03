“Since the general blood supply is now tainted with “fully vaccinated,” spike protein-laden chemical blood, demand for pure blood is soaring.”

In New Zealand, a terrifying situation has arisen around a four-month-old baby who has to undergo life-saving heart surgery The baby’s parents, Sam and Cole, have asked the hospital not to use vaccinated blood in their child Will’s operation. Their baby has pulmonary valve stenosis and needs immediate surgery. Instead of their request being granted, the state is fighting to strip them of their parental rights and seize control of their child.

The baby’s parents recently explained their position during an interview with Liz Gunn, a broadcaster from New Zealand who herself has raised concerns about the safety of the experimental “vaccines.” “We don’t want blood that is tainted by vaccination,” explained the dad. “That’s the end of the deal – we are fine with anything else these doctors want to do.”

More than 20 unvaccinated people were willing to donate blood for their son’s operation, but the government’s New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) has refused to approve it, explains the heartbroken father.

Their website states that blood was not divided by whether donors were vaccinated or unvaccinated.