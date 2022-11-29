Setting up a self-directed gold or silver IRA is very easy and makes perfect sense with the direction the economy is heading post-midterms. We recommend three America-First companies.

America, if you care about the Country you will pass on to your children and your grandchildren, take note of the events unfolding in Canada, Iran, Northern Europe, China, and Brazil. Take a good hard look that you will not soon forget! The mass protests and upheaval reflect the desperation of citizens to be heard by governments who have no intention of listening. And none of this will change in an amicable, reasonable manner.

Whether the excuse of the moment offered by the leftist/globalist despots is “public health and safety” as is the case in China and Canada, enviro-lunacy (Northern Europe), fealty to a despotic “religious” order (Iran), or more stolen elections to empower the Marxist political machine in Brazil, common citizens are recognizing that their world is being pummeled into madness and tragedy by a callous and indifferent ruling class.

Those in power seek to fortify their positions, in service to their own interests, while the suffering and deprivation of that lowly peasantry (people like you and me) is, at most, an irritation that they would prefer to ignore. And that is how they intend to move forward.

Some common folk naively bought the notion that the “will of the people” would usher in an age of freedom and opportunity. Yet even despite that short-sighted caricature of “democracy,” devoid of worthy moral and spiritual principles to guide it, the ability of corrupt and seditious leftist players to defraud and cheat their way into positions of authority has set a dangerous precedent of sham elections that were once only the realm of backwards tinhorn dictatorships.

Prepper Organics, $50 off with promo code “survive2030“. Don’t eat crickets when food shortages really start hitting in America. Eat organic, freeze-dried, sous vide chicken that you can store for a decade or two if necessary. FLASH SALE happening now at, $50 off with promo code ““.

Back in another life, America played a central role on the world stage, as a government “of, by, and for the people,” actively bolstering the efforts of those who yearned to breathe free. But that was before our Nation succumbed to the wiles of the leftist counterculture, with its shameless sanctimony presented as the fig leaf over a truly vile ideology and agenda. It was not sufficiently excised when its dangerous nature first became evident. So, like any malignancy it has spread and grown in toxicity.

America in 2022 is no longer the “shining city on a hill.” For several years now, America has been abhorrently playing precisely the opposite role. And the devastation unleashed on innocent peoples throughout the world, who once looked to us as their heroic champions, is beyond words.

Under Barack Obama, freedom fighters in Iran were betrayed, as they sought help from the West to overthrow the illegitimate and repressive regimes of the Islamists. Sadly, Obama’s affections were (and still are) entirely in the camp of militant Islam. Rather than working to free the people of Iran, and neutralize its agenda of state sponsored terrorism throughout the region, he sided with the Islamists and fully supported the murderous, hate-filled government of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Immediately upon consolidating his power, Ahmadinejad began rounding up and executing his political opposition.

Last winter, a similar pattern of treachery emerged from the Biden Cabal (likely with Obama pulling the strings here as well). As Canadian truckers courageously rallied against the arbitrary and excessive lockdowns and vax mandates of the Trudeau government, the US began demanding that something be done to suppress the protests on the grounds that American auto manufacturers were feeling the effects. Rather than insisting that this Hemisphere be restored to freedom and justice by lifting the onerous orders, the call came from Washington to simply confront and disperse the truckers. In short, a demand was made for a despotic exercise of power in Ottawa, in order to put down the rebellion.

Similar rumblings are currently being heard from the Biden Cabal in regards to the upheaval in Brazil, where the good citizens of that Nation are refusing to accept the results of their own, obviously stolen election. Massive protests, on a scale never seen previously, are occurring in major cities across South America’s largest country. The chicanery in the days before and after the election was at least as flagrant as it was in America’s 2020 debacle. But unlike Americans, the Brazilian people are not willing to simply accept all of it as their inescapable fate. With cultural and geographical closeness to Venezuela and other nightmarish Marxist cesspools of the region, Brazilians know the stakes of the battle they are in.

A good and legitimate American government would be loudly decrying the corruption and fraud. But of course this administration can do no such thing. Nor is it willing to see freedom and justice restored in Brazil or anywhere else. Such an event could set off an avalanche of freedom fighters throughout the world, rising up to confront the evils and right the wrongs of those who illegitimately hold power. America’s own Democrat Party has massive dirt on its hands in that respect.

It is hardly a coincidence that, as these events around the world reach critical mass, what we heard from the Biden Cabal in the past few days was another effort to create momentum for gun confiscation in America. The single element of the massive protests, whether in Tehran, Beijing, or Brasilia, which could be potentially different if Americans felt compelled to undertake direct action against their government, is that the inherent right of the people to “keep and bear arms” is still upheld and guaranteed by the Second Amendment in the Bill of Rights.

For the despot wannabes in Washington to wield similar brutish power over the “We the People,” that long standing “obstacle” must somehow be invalidated. So once again, America was subjected to more grandstanding over the evils of an armed populace. In a November 25 event among the ultra rich liberals of Nantucket Island, Biden stated “The idea we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick. It has no social redeeming value. Zero. None… I’m going to try to get rid of assault weapons.”

Prepper Meds – Protect yourself now AND if the crap hits the fan with these amazing products for your home:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Beat supply chain issues and future pharmaceutical tyranny with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Be ready to help yourself and your family with the World’s Best Med Kit – Protect yourself now AND if the crap hits the fan with these amazing products for your home:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Beat supply chain issues and future pharmaceutical tyranny with✔️ Be ready to help yourself and your family with the

So once again, the efforts to outlaw “assault weapons” are couched in leftist sanctimony, as if their agenda has ever had any “social redeeming value.” And once again, the real effort is to hamstring Americans from defending themselves against despotic over-reaches from an out of control government.

While it is inspiring to see how willing the people of Brazil, China, and elsewhere are to rally and fight for their innate rights and freedoms, it is also sobering to realize just how much of an uphill battle they face, owing to their totally disarmed and defenseless condition. Americans have their own major battle against just such evil forces. Ceding our inherent and unalienable rights to the leftist power mongers in government would only make that effort much more difficult, if not totally impossible.

Bio

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. His book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” is the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our Giving Fuel. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.