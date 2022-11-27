Links have begun to emerge between the recently-imploded cryptocurrency exchange FTX and Arizona’s controversial Democrat gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs.
Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state, was recently declared the winner by the corporate media in her disputed gubernatorial election against Republican Kari Lake .
Lake was widely considered the favorite in the race while Hobbs did not campaign, did not have a major following, did not hold rallies, and refused to debate.
However, in an impossible and stunning upset, Hobbs, the top election official in Arizona, somehow “defeated” Lake in the gubernatorial race.
As Slay News has been documenting , FTX and its founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried have been bankrolling Democrats over the past few years.
In the 2022 election cycle alone, Bankman-Fried plowed roughly $40 million into Democratic Party candidates and pro-Democrat groups.This year, he was the Democrats’ second-largest donor after radical billionaire George Soros.According to FEC reports, Bankman-Fried also gave 27 million dollars to a Phoenix-based PAC tied to Democrat activist and consultant Dacey Montoya, who is listed as treasurer.According to a report by AZ Free News, “The Money Wheel, Montoya’s consulting firm, received over $134,500 from February to early July from the Protect Our Future PAC.”The Money Wheel also received $ […]
Read the whole story at slaynews.com
