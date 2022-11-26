For the Left, domination is their aim, eradication of dissent is their dream, and weaponization of state and corporate power is their means to attain them.
A creature spawned by the pharmaceutical-industrial complex in conjunction with Democratic politicians and bureaucrats, the Left’s COVID social-credit system refuses to wither away in the face of real science. The Left has spent too much time and energy fearmongering and browbeating the public into submitting to coercive COVID vaccine mandates. As a recent spate of events demonstrates, the Left’s COVID social credit system proceeds apace, though the pandemic abates.
Simply, the Left recognizes the vast majority of individuals who oppose mandatory COVID vaccinations are not Leftists. And there is no room in the Left’s warped world of unreality for any dissenters. Ergo, the Left uses the permanent pandemic’s COVID mandates to identify and cancel its opponents.
Thus, according to Fox News , the Center for Disease Control and Prevention “voted to add coronavirus inoculation to the Vaccines for Children Program. The inclusion does not make the shots mandatory for children but places it on a list of recommended vaccinations the CDC provides to physicians.”
Republican governors have opposed the recommendation, recognizing the primacy of parental rights and […]
