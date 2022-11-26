The MO v. Biden case is the most important case in decades for the protection of free speech and against government overreach. This is an ongoing free speech lawsuit, regarding alleged public-private collusion and censorship. One revelation from a deposition of Dr. Fauci is shocking. Dr. Fauci and his CCP-style recommendations Dr. Aaron Kheriarty of The Brownstone reported that Dr. Anthony Fauci was deposed in the MO v. Biden case this week. Fauci confirmed that in February 2020, he sent Clifford Lane, his deputy at the NIAID, as the U.S. representative for the World Health Organization (WHO) delegation to China.

Lane came back and convinced Dr. Fauci we should emulate China’s lockdowns.

Fauci “was apparently willing to base his lockdown advocacy on the observations of a single guy relying on reports from a dictator.”

Dr. Kheriarity said it wasn’t exactly a double-blind randomized trial level of evidence, or indeed, any level of evidence.

Days after Lane returned, the WHO published its report praising China’s strategy: “China’s uncompromising and rigorous use of non-pharmaceutical measures [lockdowns] to contain transmission of the COVID-19 virus in multiple settings provides vital lessons for the global response.”

“This rather unique and unprecedented public health response in China reversed the escalating […]