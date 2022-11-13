*The link posted by UncoverDC seems to have been removed from Scribd, so screenshots of the letter are provided in the gallery below: Sweet Letter Page 1 Sweet Letter Page 2 Sweet Letter Page 3 Notably, UncoverDC spoke with another Election Judge, Michele Swinick , who worked at another voting center. Swinick says every poll location was instructed by “the supervisor at Election HQ to place Door #3 ballots in the black duffle bags.” However, the request for where to put the Door #3 ballots in Swinick’s case was slightly different. Swinick reports she and others were instructed to put her Door #3 ballots in a separate black duffle bag. […]

Maricopa County 2022 Manual/https://elections.maricopa.gov/asset/jcr:2f02b340-4bc1-4782-8fa1-9813afabb37a/FINAL%202022%20Primary%20General%20Manual_Redacted1.pdf Maricopa County Election Judge Karla Sweet says she was asked to put 93 “Door #3” ballots in the black duffle bag with all of the other voted ballots at the end of the day on Election Day per the instruction of county Election Inspector Mark McCall. Sweet sent a letter to UncoverDC on November 11. The letter documents her observations and some of her thoughts throughout the day. Sweet worked at the Grace in the Desert Adventist Church poll location in Peoria, Arizona, in Maricopa County.

Read the whole story at www.uncoverdc.com

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down

Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.

For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.

Thank you and God bless!

JD Rucker