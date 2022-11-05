GettyImages-1243112551 (1) The establishment media have ignored the physical attack against Republican New Hampshire candidate Gen. Don Bolduc.

The three top establishment newspapers, the New York Times , Washington Post , and Los Angeles Times , all failed to report the physical attack on Gen. Bolduc that occurred moments before Wednesday’s debate with Democrat Maggie Hassan (D-NH).

The media’s decision to not report on the act of political violence against a Republican is notable. Attacks against Republicans run counter to the media’s narrative of violence singly perpetrated by Republicans.

On Wednesday, police arrested 37-year-old Joseph Hart of Greenville, Rhode Island, for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct after he took a swing at Gen. Bolduc.

"Thank goodness police were there. They responded very quickly, along with supporters," Bolduc recounted the attack. "It was a small graze. And I just broke contact. Police were handling it. And I turned around and I started reengaging with my supporters and spend five [or] ten more minutes with supporters."