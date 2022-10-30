With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

Up front, I’m not buying it. It’s a bit shocking that a nation like Brazil, that has done very well under the conservative leadership of Jair Bolsonaro, would elect a socialist who was convicted for corruption (then magically had that conviction annulled). Something doesn’t add up.

JUST IN – Leftist Lula defeats incumbent Bolsonaro — wins Brazil's presidential election by a narrow margin. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 30, 2022

Could it be this?

The source group applied Benford’s Law, a highly recognized statistical formula, to analyze publicly available data provided by the Brazilian Electoral Court (TSE). The formula showed inconsistencies in voting tabulation in several regions across the country.

The links to the TSE’s publicly available data is in the document, and other experts are invited to conduct the same Benford’s Law test on the data. The voting tabulation graphs are also available — showing the region, the candidate, and the digit analyzed. Several charts show Benford’s Law curve in a certain format, while the actual curve of the vote tabulation veers completely off from it. This is what points to manipulation according to the expert source.

There's no greater indictment of democracy than Brazil electing a President who was once sentenced to 22 yrs for corruption. — Sal the Agorist (@SallyMayweather) October 30, 2022

Regardless of whether this election was stolen or not, this does not bode well for Brazil, South America, or our relationship with the continent’s largest economy. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is a pawn of the globalist elite cabal, which means he will work against the interests of sovereignty and cooperation with the United States.

