New Twitter CEO Elon Musk says before any banned or suspended accounts are reinstated, he will form a moderation council of “widely diverse viewpoints.” Twitter to form ‘diverse viewpoint’ content moderation council. “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.

No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. Twitter users hope Musk will allow for more free speech on the platform and fewer arbitrary bans, like bans on Dr. Peter McCullough, who frequently shares studies critical of the COVID-19 vaccines.

On Thursday, Musk tweeted a message to advertisers explaining he bought Twitter to support a “common digital town square.”

In the meantime, on Friday, Musk was alerted to proposed censorship Bill C-11 by Canada Proud.

“Hey (Elon Musk), now that you own Twitter, will you help fight back against Trudeau’s online censorship bill C-1,” the group asked. Hey @ElonMusk , now that you own Twitter, will you help fight back against Trudeau’s online censorship bill C-11? Musk, who officially became the owner of Twitter […]