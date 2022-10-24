With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

While America First patriots put most of our election and campaign efforts into fighting Democrats once primary season is over, we often find ourselves fighting the RINO wing of the Uniparty Swamp as well. That’s exactly what stellar conservative Republican candidate Doug Mastriano is having to do as he tries to win the gubernatorial race in Pennsylvania.

RINO sleazeball Karl Rove and his American Crossroads Super PAC are going after Mastriano. It started over the weekend when Rove went on with Fox News host Shannon Bream to say Mastriano was “extreme.” Then, his Super PAC released a video that attacked Democrat senatorial candidate John Fetterman, but in doing so gave a de facto endorsement to Mastriano’s radical Democrat opponent, Josh Shapiro.

Kathy Barnette, who ran against Dr. Mehmet Oz for the Republican nomination in the state, sent me a Tweet and the video:

Have yall seen the new "Republican" PAC commercial that says Shapiro is NOT as bad as Fetterman? Yeah, that just happened. 🧐, but carry on. .@dougmastriano pic.twitter.com/Qn4zYz2qKT — Kathy Barnette🍞&🐟 (@Kathy4Truth) October 24, 2022

American Crossroads supposedly backs Republicans, but their ad is clearly intended to prop up Soros-backed failed Attorney General Shapiro.

Jack Posobiec wasn’t happy about it:

Karl Rove is the snake we always knew he was He'd rather launch wars in the Middle East and send our jobs to China than actually do anything to help the American people He knows how his story ends https://t.co/L5krJyjY1D — ShapiroExposed.com (@JackPosobiec) October 24, 2022

Do GOP operatives really think I am not keeping a list of each and every one you who is spending money on this Oz/Shapiro bullshlit? Be careful — ShapiroExposed.com (@JackPosobiec) October 24, 2022

On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I briefly explained why Mastriano is such a perfect candidate for Pennsylvania and why nobody who loves this nation should ever listen to Karl Rove.

