Has Google been knowingly acting as an arm of the Democratic Party?

A new lawsuit against the Big Tech operation accuses its officials of suppressing one side of political debate.

That would be through a decision to route almost all of the emails from the Republican National Committee to supporters to their spam files – during the crucial days at the end of each month when the party is trying to meet donation goals.

“Google has relegated millions of RNC emails en masse to potential donors’ and supporters’ spam folders during pivotal points in election fundraising and community building,” the new lawsuit, by the RNC against Google, charges.

“The time of Google’s most egregious filtering is particularly damning. For most of each month, nearly all of the RNC’s emails make it into users’ inboxes. At approximately the same time at the end of each month, Google sends to spam nearly all of the RNC’s emails.

“Critically and suspiciously, this end of the month period is historically when the RNC’s fundraising is most successful. It doesn’t matter whether the email is about donating, voting, or community outreach. And it doesn’t matter whether the emails are sent to people who requested them. This discrimination has been ongoing for about 10 months – despite the RNC’s best efforts to work with Google.”

The case explains that Google is “throttling” the messaging “because of the RNC’s political affiliation and views.”

A report from Just the News said the case was filed in California’s Eastern District U.S. Court, and it accuses Google of violating several California laws regarding political discrimination, unlawful business practices and economic interference.

The report noted evidence shows during those critical end-of-month periods, “Google has brought inbox delivery from 90-100% down to 0%, the group stated.”

“Enough is enough – we are suing Google for their blatant bias against Republicans,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. “We are committed to putting an end to this clear pattern of bias.”

California’s law actually requires “common carriers” to timely transmit messages in a nondiscriminatory manner.

But it’s not happening, the case charges.

“Google allows any adult to make a Gmail account and transmit and receive communications after agreeing to the same boilerplate terms of service. Google possesses a significant market share of the email industry with at least 53% of Americans having Gmail accounts. Google’s email service is an indispensable form of communication for the public to access information and to achieve vocational success. And Americans expect that when they send an email to someone who has requested it, the email will be reasonably sent and delivered in the recipient’s inbox.”

It explained, “Whether Google is categorized as a common carrier, public accommodation, or a business providing a service, California law prohibits Google’s spam filtration of RNC emails based on political affiliation and views. To conclude otherwise would mean that ’email providers, mobile phone companies, and banks could cancel the accounts of anyone who sends an email, makes a phone call, or spends money in support of a disfavored political party, candidate, or business.’”

The case seeks a ruling that Google’s practices are unlawful, an injunction, and “actual, statutory, and exemplary damages.”

