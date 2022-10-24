Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos went on ’60 minutes to discuss the controversial voting systems company.

Poulos told a disinterested and gullible Anderson Cooper that Dominion machines cannot switch votes. Apparently, Anderson Cooper did not do his homework or he would have known Poulos is lying in a quick online search.

There is video of 19,958 votes switched on election night from President Trump to Joe Biden in Pennsylvania. On live TV exactly 19,958 votes taken from Trump and switched to Biden in Pennsylvania. Watch the PA totals change pic.twitter.com/TnBs7ZjUyW And we previously reported on two different videos of Dominion’s anti-Trump former executive Eric Coomer showing election officials how to switch votes. Dr. Eric Coomer who is responsible for the strategy and Security at Dominion Voting Systems.

In 2016 Coomer told the Illinois States Board of Elections that it was possible to bypass election systems software. Here is more from the 2016 article at the Post and Email : Dr. Coomer’s statement brings to light a very serious issue all voters should understand. Voting systems must be re-certified each time they make changes to the hardware or software. Recertification is an expensive and time consuming process. What Dr. Coomer […]