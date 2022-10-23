With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.
The Biden administration is giving so much military assistance to Ukraine to combat Russian forces that it’s risking not having enough weapons to help defend Taiwan should China invade, according to experts and former top national security officials.
“Our weapons stockpiles are low, in large part because of the war in Ukraine, which means if there’s another war, or if we need to provide weapons to Taiwan, those weapons aren’t going to be there because these weapons are complicated to make — they’re expensive,” former National Security Council Chief of Staff Fred Fleitz told the John Solomon Reports podcast on Friday.
“My guess is the Biden administration has put no priority whatsoever into weapons production, and there’s going to be a severe shortfall,” added Fleitz, a former CIA analyst. “It’s a dangerous situation.”
Former Trump administration National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien issued a similar warning on Fox News this week.
“We need to replenish the stocks of everything that we’ve sent to Ukraine,” he said. “We’re low on missiles. We’re low on Javelins. We’re low on Stingers. We can’t supply them to Taiwan now.”
The U.S. has committed some 8,500 Javelin antitank missiles and over 1,400 Stinger antiaircraft missiles to Ukraine, according to the […]
