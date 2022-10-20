With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

An alarming spike in the deaths of young Canadian doctors since the COVID-19 vaccine was mandated for health-care workers demands an investigation, a physician and cancer researcher told the Canadian Medical Association.

Dr. William Makis, a nuclear medicine physician with more than 100 peer-reviewed research publications, also called for an immediate end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Canadian health care, the Gateway Pundit reported.

“Our analysis shows Canadian doctor deaths under age 50 in 2022 will be 2-fold higher compared to 2019-2020,” he wrote. “Shockingly, doctor deaths under age 40 are 5-fold higher, and doctor deaths under age 30 are 8-fold higher.”

Makis noted that at the Canadian Medical Association-sponsored International Conference on Physician Health last week, a topic that was not discussed was “young Canadian doctors dying suddenly and unexpectedly after COVID vaccine rollout.”

“On September 3, 2022, I wrote you a letter regarding the sudden and unexpected deaths of 32 young Canadian doctors since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, and I raised concerns about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine mandates contributing to these sudden deaths,” the medical scientist said. “The letter went viral on social media, it was viewed by millions of people worldwide, was translated into dozens of languages, and became the topic of numerous podcasts, media interviews, internet videos and news articles.”

The CMA, he said, apparently doesn’t share the “tremendous interest worldwide into what is killing Canada’s fully COVID-19 vaccinated young doctors.”

Addressing CMA leaders Dr. Katharine Smart and Dr. Alika Lafontaine, he said “both of you failed or refused to respond to my letter, and you also failed or refused to respond to inquiries made by American philanthropist Mr.Steve Kirsch, as well as inquiries made by journalists.”

“I am now providing you an update with information about 80 young Canadian doctors who died suddenly or unexpectedly since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines,” he wrote. “Four more doctors have died since my previous letter, and these unexpected deaths are accelerating. You cannot continue to ignore this.”

Makis said he and his team have assembled a database of 1,638 Canadian doctor deaths during the period 2019-2022, with 972 of them from CMA’s website. Our preliminary analysis of this extensive data suggests that Canadian doctor deaths under age 50 in 2022 will be 2-fold higher compared to the 2019-2020 average.

He also cited the recently announced the sudden deaths at Canada’s prestigious McMaster University of three young fully COVID vaccinated medical residents this past summer, which he called “unprecedented.”

“All Canadian medical students and residents were forced into unscientific, unethical, cruel and harmful COVID-19 vaccine mandates,” Makis wrote.

“I implore you again to remember your Hippocratic Oath and your own CMA Code of Ethics, and call for an immediate halt to all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Canadian healthcare.”

