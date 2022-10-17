With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has built a reputation for being very direct when answering questions. It doesn’t matter if it’s a supporter she meets on the campaign trail or a Democrat-friendly corporate journalist. They ask. She answers. She doesn’t mince words and she doesn’t deflect.

Her opponent, Democrat Katie Hobbs, is the diametric opposite. If she were asked what color the sky is she’d answer it something like this: “Look, weather patterns and climate change have an impact on what appears in the sky at any given moment. Arizonans shouldn’t be forced to pick a color based on something arbitrary like what they see with their own eyes.”

In case you think that’s hyperbole, listen to her “answers” to very fair questions posed by CNN’s Dana Bash:

As Sundance over at The Conservative Treehouse noted, the interview was so bad CNN didn’t even publish a replay:

After CNN’s Dana Bash failed in her effort to make Arizona Republican Candidate Kari Lake look bad in an interview, Lake’s opponent Katie Hobbs came on the broadcast. The difference between professional Kari Lake and the up-talking nonsense of Katie Hobbs is stark.

This is the first time I have watched Ms. Hobbs during a broadcast election interview, and it does not come as a surprise to see CNN not upload the outcome onto their YouTube channel for additional attention and replay. Hobbs is a complete ideological idiot, and I don’t say that lightly. How this woman is even being considered to become a governor is beyond my comprehension.

The fact that Katie Hobbs refuses to debate is costing her votes. Many Democrats question the strategy, as Bash pointed out. But based on this interview alone, it’s understandable that she’d rather keep Arizonans in the dark rather than confirm beyond a shadow of a doubt that she is incapable of winning such a debate regardless of the format. If she can’t even answer direct questions by Dana Bash, how could she hold her own on a stage opposite Lake? The answer is obvious. She couldn’t.

Joe Biden hid in the basement through much of his 2020 campaign, but EVEN HE was able to manage a debate. Hobbs can’t even do that.

OH. MY. GOODNESS. Now we know why @katiehobbs won't debate @KariLake.@DanaBashCNN tried to get just one straight answer. Should there be limits to abortion?

Why won't you debate Kari Lake?

Is Biden to blame for inflation? ZERO direct answers given.https://t.co/EczXug5tCq — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) October 17, 2022

