Moderna, the bio-tech company behind one of the now-ubiquitous COVID-19 vaccinations, said this week that it is actively moving forward with the development of a “personalized” anti-cancer vaccination.
The Cambridge, Mass.-based company said in a press release that pharmaceutical company Merck had opted to ” exercis[e] its option to jointly develop and commercialize [a] personalized cancer vaccine” with Moderna itself.
“We have been collaborating with Merck on PCVs since 2016, and together we have made significant progress in advancing mRNA-4157 as an investigational personalized cancer treatment,” Moderna President Stephen Hoge said in the release.
“With data expected this quarter on PCV, we continue to be excited about the future and the impact mRNA can have as a new treatment paradigm in the management of cancer,” he added. “Continuing our strategic alliance with Merck is an important milestone as we continue to grow our mRNA platform with promising clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas.”
Moderna will receive $250 million for Merck as part of the terms of development.
The two companies “will share costs and any profits equally,” the press release noted.
