In the latest climate change “activism” that makes absolutely no sense, a couple of loonies throw Heinz tomato soup on Vincent Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” before gluing themselves to the wall.

NOW – Climate activists defile Van Gogh's Sunflowers at the National Gallery and glued themselves to the wall.pic.twitter.com/XgRDqyEqUO — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 14, 2022

According to Fox News:

A pair of climate protesters in hurled tomato soup on a Vincent Van Gogh painting at London’s National Gallery Friday — the latest in a series of attempts to vandalize famous artwork to speak against oil.

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass. The duo were supporters of the activist group Just Stop Oil, which engages in publicity stunts to bring the public’s attention to climate change.

Video shows the pair dropping an outer layer of clothing, revealing their Just Stop Oil T-shirts and taking out the cans of soup. The painting is enclosed in glass and aside from minor damage to the frame, the artwork is “unharmed,” the National Gallery said in a statement.



As Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton noted, the painting was the one Van Gogh was most proud of:

'Sunflowers' was "the picture that Van Gogh was most proud of" and was "painted during a rare period of excited optimism" for the artist, who (like the individuals below?) suffered from a mental illness. https://t.co/AR4j6ZeABw https://t.co/Q1WZVCMIPJ — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 14, 2022

The frequency of these types of attention-grabbing actions seems to be going up lately. And while it makes no sense to those who are not suffering from mental illness or demonic possession, it apparently makes sense to the deranged within the climate change universe because they keep doing it.

After fifty years of being told global warming will kill us all in less than a decade, it’s no wonder stunts like this are necessary for these activists to make the news. Do they realize they’re not endearing their cause to anyone?

