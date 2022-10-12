In an interview with NTD broadcast on Sunday, former French presidential candidate Jean Lassalle accused President Emmanuel Macron and other members of the French government of lying about their Covid “vaccine” status.

In France, “non-vaccinated” citizens experienced some of the most draconian Covid measures. For example, the vaccine passport was mandatory in many shopping centers where many supermarkets are located. As a result, citizens couldn’t go shopping because they didn’t get enough of the experimental injections. Crowds can be seen protesting in front of French food markets in the following video: Four heart surgeries

Lassalle was unaware that Macron and most French MPs had not been vaccinated. He got the “vaccine from Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) because he felt obliged to do so as a member of parliament, and he deeply regrets it. “The vaccine almost killed me,” he said. The politician had to undergo four heart operations after receiving the experimental injections.

“I got the Johnson vaccine that almost killed me, that warped my heart. So I have had four surgeries since January 3rd of this year. And then there is in the Ambroise Paré clinic where the surgeon trained with one who succeeded in putting the auricles in place […]