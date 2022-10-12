Sweden is refusing to share the preliminary results of its official investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline explosions with Russia, asserting that the information is “confidential.” This is as Russia is blaming the United States and The United Kingdom for destroying its pipelines.

This reeks of a coverup, considering it’s Russia’s pipelines that were sabotaged. Don’t they have the right to know who was responsible?

President Vladimir Putin, who has accused the US and Britain of carrying out an “act of international terrorism” in targeting the pipelines, reacted to Sweden’s denial of access to the investigation by insisting, “We all know well who the ultimate beneficiary of this crime is.”

Retired Pentagon Advisor Says The U.S. Is The Most Likely to Destroy Nord Stream Pipelines

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said that the outcome of the inquiry into what severely damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in late September would not be revealed to Moscow. “In Sweden, our preliminary investigations are confidential, and that, of course, also applies in this case,” Andersson told reporters according to a report by ZeroHedge.

The investigation found that the blasts were an act of sabotage, although the culprit has not been named. The Swedish leader said that Russia was free to conduct its own investigation into the incident, adding that Sweden had removed cordons from the area. It appears that Russia and the rest of the world already know who is to blame for these pipelines’ destruction.

The Most Likely Saboteur of the Nord Stream Pipeline is the USA

Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin insisted that there was no evidence the US was behind the attack, but only because the Pentagon said so. There has been no evidence at all to support Griffin’s claims.

Both Joe Biden and Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland asserted that Nord Stream 2 wouldn’t be allowed to operate if Russia attacked Ukraine. After the attack, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the development as a “tremendous opportunity” for Europe “to once and for all remove the dependence on Russian energy.”

