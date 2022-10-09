The state of modern day election politics and shock-jock journalism allows old lines of integrity and good taste to be blurred. Our polarized nation has become far too accepting of tabloidized campaign tactics, including mudslinging at the lowest levels. But there are lines even the evildoers in corporate media and politics should never cross. One such line is exploiting sexual crimes against a candidate.

Leftist rag Politico and Democrat Congressman Frank Mrvan do not recognize that line. They used a sexual assault committed against Mrvan’s Republican opponent to smear her a month before the election.

According to Fox News:

Jennifer-Ruth Green, the Republican candidate in the race to represent Indiana’s 1st Congressional District, is livid after Politico published details about her sexual assault while in the military, without her permission, and blames her opponent for “illegally” obtaining the information. But now she’s ready to speak out.

In a profile of Green’s career and candidacy in the Indiana congressional race, Politico reporter Adam Wren used the documents, which the outlet claimed “were obtained by a public records request and provided to Politico by a person outside the Mrvan campaign” to report last week that “an Iraqi serviceman sexually assaulted her by grabbing her breast and exposing himself” when “she and a small group of officers visited the national training center.”

Speaking exclusively to Fox News Digital about the piece from Politico, Green said her political opponent, Rep. Frank Mrvan, and Politico were behaving like her assailant by ignoring her pleas to not disclose that she was sexually assaulted while stationed in Iraq.

“The reality of it is – like I said at one point in my life to my assailant, ‘No. Please stop. Don’t.’ – and he did what he wanted to do … This is the exact same situation all over again, all because there was a man who wanted some sort of gratification,” Green said. “Congressman Frank Mrvan gets his gratification of trying to think he’s smearing my name. Adam Wren gets his gratification of thinking he’s going to get a good smear story out of it. And all it does is essentially reopen wounds for victims.”

The story here is that a corporate media outlet and the White male Democrat they support weaponized a hideous sexual attack against a Black woman to taint her campaign. But you won’t see wokesters paying any attention to it.

