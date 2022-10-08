It’s a very simple graph, but it speaks to a deep sickness in society. Komodo Health Inc. has tracked over five years, from 2017 to 2021, the number of children who identify as “transgender” (that is, in purely medical terms, they suffer from gender dysphoria) has increased so dramatically that it cannot possibly be an organic development. Instead, we are witnessing the brainwashing of America’s youth—something coming from pop culture, their schools, and their peers.

We all know that young people are impressionable. Their minds are little sponges, they’ve been minimally affected by life’s realities, they are more likely to respond to experiences and information with emotions rather than reason, and they are extremely vulnerable to peer pressure. I’m not even going to spend 20 minutes hunting for authorities for each of those statements. Anyone who once was a child remembers that way of being and thinking, and anyone who has raised a child has seen those factors from a more objective, adult perspective.

American history has a great example of brainwashed children setting dangerous events in motion. In Salem, in 1692, several hysterical girls claimed to be the victims of witchcraft. The result was that 19 people were hanged, one […]