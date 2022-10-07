Sharon Osbourne is demanding a refund on the huge donation she gave to the corrupt Marxist organization Black Lives Matter.
Osbourne spoke out in defense of Kayne West after the rap superstar called Black Lives Matter “a scam.”
West has come under attack from the Left after he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his fashion show in Paris on Monday.
He followed up by blasting BLM and declaring that the leftist group is “over.”
Osbourne defended West before revealing she wants a refund on the money her family donated to the far-left organization.
And she donated a lot.“I don’t understand why white lives don’t matter,” Osbourne told TMZ.“I don’t understand it. It’s not my culture.“Everybody matters, don’t they?”She also gave some advice for the “woke” leftists who are outraged by West. Slay the latest News for free! “Don’t go to his social media,” she said.“Don’t listen to his music. Leave the guy alone.“Let him do what he does, and if you don’t like him, do that. Leave him alone.”“Well, we gave $900,000 to Black Lives Matter, and I’d like my money back please,” she said asking for a refund.“Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam,” West wrote on his Instagram […]
Read the whole story at slaynews.com
