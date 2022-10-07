Far left Democrat Rep. Cori Bush claimed she experienced a forced abortion as a teenager in a new interview, revealing clinicians proceeded despite her last minute protests.
Bush discussed a number of stories from her new memoir, including recounting what happened during her second abortion, which she chose to have at 19, after enrolling at Harris-Stowe state university in St Louis, Missouri during an appearance on PBS with Margaret Hoover.
The Democrat told Hoover that when she got to the clinic, though she “thought [she] was ready” to abort her unborn child, she started experiencing second thoughts. Her concerns, apparently fell on deaf ears.
The “Squad” member said that the clinic was set up “almost like an assembly line,” where women are paraded through various rooms in an efficient manner. Whoa. @CoriBush says she changed her mind about getting an abortion when she was 19 but the abortionist ignored her pleas, put the instrument inside her, and “started the instrument” to kill her baby. “I’m saying no.” “They absolutely ignored me.” pic.twitter.com/7JiiRSw68v — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 7, 2022 “I got into the last room, I was helped up onto the table by the nurse, and I lay there and I […]
