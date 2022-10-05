The state of New York has more than 3 million individuals on its voter rolls missing key identifying documents to prove their identities, according to a recent analysis.
The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), found that 3.1 million New Yorkers, roughly 23% of New York’s 13.3 million voters, lacked either a driver’s license or Social Security number to prove their identity.
PILF asserted that Personally Identifiable Information (PII) was an integral tool in maintaining clean voter rolls. Incidents such as one moving and registering to vote in a different location or the death of the voter are potential scenarios that can lead to duplications on the voter rolls should there be no PII to help election officials account for such developments.
PILF further highlighted that New York was far and away the outlier in terms of the percent of registered voters lacking PII. Much of the issue seems to stem from the New York City/Long Island area, with Nassau, Kings, Queens, New York, and Westchester Counties all claiming spots in the top ten municipalities with the most voters without PII.
The report comes ahead of the November midterm elections during which New York faces both a hotly contested gubernatorial race between GOP nominee […]
Read the whole story at justthenews.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.