How do you expose woke social justice politicians who rip on others for not embracing the idiotic policies they want to impose? You bring the problem to their backyard and suddenly they don’t like their own solutions anymore. We saw this with Martha’s Vineyard. We’ve seen it with “sanctuary cities” across the nation. Now, we’re seeing it with the former Queen of Woke, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Democrat-Socialist Congresswoman isn’t happy about plans to build a tent city for illegal aliens in her district. According to NY Daily News:

The progressive congresswoman, who’s had a simmering beef with the more moderate-minded mayor for months, offered the rebuke in a brief interview with the Daily News on the steps of City Hall following a press conference with Adams on an unrelated topic.

“I think we can get to a place with a better solution here,” Ocasio-Cortez said when asked about the tent facilities being built in the Bronx’s Orchard Beach parking lot to house upward of 1,000 Latin American migrants.

Ocasio-Cortez said she also ”very much“ sides with ”the sentiment” of Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, who raised a number of concerns about the Orchard Beach site earlier this week, including poor transit access and susceptibility to flooding.

Ocasio-Cortez, who hasn’t previously commented on the tent facility in her 14th Congressional District, said she’s in talks with other lawmakers about “figuring out if there are additional federal resources” that could be allocated to help the city house migrants.

AOC is suddenly concerned about transit access and susceptibility to flooding for illegal aliens. Those problems existed before the illegal aliens got there but she never mentioned them before. Does that mean she doesn’t care about American citizens having transit access and living in an area susceptible to flooding?

No. What it REALLY means is she’s looking for an excuse for why she’s suddenly no longer woke enough to allow voters in her district to see first-hand the results of the open borders policies she embraces. As is invariably the case, the policies radical Democrats adore are only applicable when they don’t have to face the consequences of their decisions.

Even AOC is only woke when a solution to illegal alien problems doesn’t affect her directly or expose her idiocy to her voters.

