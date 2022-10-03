Do you feel like global events are really starting to spiral out of control? If so, you are definitely not alone. There are times when history seems to be moving very slowly, and there are other times when history seems to be moving at a pace that is absolutely breathtaking. At this moment, we are definitely in the latter. The summer of 2022 was a relatively stable time, but now things have started to get really, really crazy. Many of us are deeply concerned that the events that we are witnessing will only lead to tragedy, but we can’t do anything to stop them. Global leaders continue to make incredibly reckless decisions that are likely to have extremely serious consequences, but they aren’t going to listen to people like us. So we get to witness a slow-motion train wreck on a global scale take place right in front of our eyes, and there is nothing that we can do to prevent it from happening.

The following is a timeline of 12 historic events that have all happened within the past 12 days…

September 21 : Joe Biden gives a major speech at the United Nations calling for the creation of a Palestinian state.

: Joe Biden gives a major speech at the United Nations calling for the creation of a Palestinian state. September 22 : Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid also gives a major speech at the United Nations calling for the creation of a Palestinian state.

: Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid also gives a major speech at the United Nations calling for the creation of a Palestinian state. September 23 : The storm that will become known as Hurricane Ian is officially designated as “Tropical Depression Nine”.

: The storm that will become known as Hurricane Ian is officially designated as “Tropical Depression Nine”. September 23 : Voting begins in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk to determine if those territories will formally request to join Russia.

: Voting begins in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk to determine if those territories will formally request to join Russia. September 23 : The official White House website posts a very alarming statement which threatens “to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia” for holding the referendums in the four disputed territories.

: The official White House website posts a very alarming statement which threatens “to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia” for holding the referendums in the four disputed territories. September 26 : The Nordstream pipeline system is sabotaged. An explosion measuring 1.9 on the Richter scale is followed by another explosion measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale. Following those explosions, three enormous pipeline leaks are detected.

: The Nordstream pipeline system is sabotaged. An explosion measuring 1.9 on the Richter scale is followed by another explosion measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale. Following those explosions, three enormous pipeline leaks are detected. September 26 : The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunges into bear market territory.

: The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunges into bear market territory. September 27 : The results of the referendums in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk are announced.

: The results of the referendums in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk are announced. September 28 : Hurricane Ian comes ashore on the west coast of Florida. At this point, it is being projected that Ian will be the costliest natural disaster in the entire history of the United States.

: Hurricane Ian comes ashore on the west coast of Florida. At this point, it is being projected that Ian will be the costliest natural disaster in the entire history of the United States. September 30 : Russia officially annexes Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk.

: Russia officially annexes Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk. October 1 : Russia sends “a fleet of bombers” to a military base where a substantial number of nuclear weapons are stored.

: Russia sends “a fleet of bombers” to a military base where a substantial number of nuclear weapons are stored. October 2: Ukrainian forces recapture the key city of Lyman from the Russians.

For months, Ukraine was steadily losing ground to the Russians.

But now the momentum of the war has completely shifted thanks to the infusion of a vast number of highly trained new troops.

With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

These new troops are extremely well-equipped, and many of them seem to have found the time to learn fluent English.

Now that the Russians are losing, they have decided that they better mobilize more troops as well, and so young men all over Russia are being called up for service.

Both sides just keep escalating this “proxy war” in Ukraine, and there is lots of talk on Russian television about how it could eventually evolve into a “nuclear conflict”…

Russian media has shown a chilling sequence of mushroom clouds ‘in anticipation of nuclear conflict’ amid calls for Putin to ‘take drastic measures’ to win in Ukraine. Sinister footage aired by NTV highlighted nuclear explosions and the ‘Armageddon’ aftermath.

Do you want to look out your window someday and see a mushroom cloud?

If not, you should make your voice heard now while you still have the opportunity to do so.

Many Russians are becoming increasingly frustrated by how the war in Ukraine is going, and some prominent voices are now openly calling for tactical nukes to be used against the Ukrainians…

The sequence was titled: ‘In anticipation of nuclear conflict – how weapons of mass destruction have become part of the geopolitical game.’ It comes as a top Putin lieutenant Ramzan Kadyrov – the leader of Chechnya and a war fanatic – called on Putin to contemplate ‘declaring martial law in the border territories and using low-yield nuclear weapons’ to overcome his latest military humiliations in Ukraine.

If the Russians decide to use tactical nukes to give them an advantage in Ukraine, I believe that Joe Biden is crazy enough to use tactical nukes in Ukraine in response.

And once that happens, it is just a matter of time before the Russians hit our homeland before we can hit their homeland.

America needs better media sources. Even many in conservative or alternative media are compromised by Big Tech. Learn why we’re launching Discern.tv and help if you have the means.

That is how serious this crisis has become.

At times like these, it is so important to have a president with a sharp mind that is strong enough to keep the hawks in his administration at bay.

Unfortunately, the guy currently in the White House is in a highly advanced state of mental decline, and he is allowing warmongers such as Jake Sullivan, Antony Blinken and Victoria Nuland to do whatever they want.

As a result, we now find ourselves on the brink of a nuclear war.

We need to find a peaceful way out of this mess while we still can, because the more we keep backing the Russians into a corner the more likely it is that they will resort to using their nuclear weapons.

Our leaders are assuring us that Vladimir Putin will never actually nuke us.

They insist that he is just bluffing.

But of course Putin wasn’t bluffing about invading Ukraine, was he?

Leaders on both sides seem to have gone completely nuts, and what was once unthinkable has now become a very real possibility.

At this stage, one big mistake could potentially cause a full-blown nuclear exchange which would ultimately result in billions of deaths.

And the people that we currently have running things are the worst crop of leaders that we have had in the entire history of our country.

So sleep well while you still can, because the nightmares will begin soon enough.

FLASH SALE: Get $500 OFF on one-year food buckets, VERY limited-time offer.

***It is finally here! Michael’s new book entitled “7 Year Apocalypse” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.***

About the Author: My name is Michael and my brand new book entitled “7 Year Apocalypse” is now available on Amazon.com. In addition to my new book I have written five other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, “Get Prepared Now”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. (#CommissionsEarned) When you purchase any of these books you help to support the work that I am doing, and one way that you can really help is by sending digital copies as gifts through Amazon to family and friends. Time is short, and I need help getting these warnings into the hands of as many people as possible.

I have published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and the articles that I publish on those sites are republished on dozens of other prominent websites all over the globe. I always freely and happily allow others to republish my articles on their own websites, but I also ask that they include this “About the Author” section with each article. The material contained in this article is for general information purposes only, and readers should consult licensed professionals before making any legal, business, financial or health decisions.

I encourage you to follow me on social media on Facebook and Twitter, and any way that you can share these articles with others is a great help. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, I strongly urge you to ask Jesus to be your Lord and Savior today.

Article cross-posted from End of the American Dream.

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our Giving Fuel. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.